“Rajiv trapped in drunken stupor, Sonia was bar dancing in Italy”: BRS posts cartoon in response to Congress’ post against KCR, K Kavitha & KTR

Morphed image of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi shared by BRS (image source: BRS/X)
The BRS and Congress have indulged in a vicious war of words and a war of morphed images on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on 10th Sunday (10th March) shared an image on X from the Bollywood song ‘Kajraare Kajraare’. But there’s a catch.

The image showed Rajiv Gandhi instead of Abhishek Bachchan at the back and Sonia Gandhi, dressed in a rather exposing blouse, instead of Aishwarya Rai in the front.

The image was captioned, “We told Chilakki to stop these petty morphings on KCR who fought with his life for Telangana! We also warned that if you don’t stop, we can morph more on your Sonia and Rahul. However, you don’t hear that the dog’s tail is crooked…experience it!”

In addition to sharing the morphed images, the BRS also threatened the Congress that if they don’t stop posting images about BRS leaders then they will share a video too.

The post further read, “We don’t need to tell who Bapati is who used to do bar dances in Italy…The whole world knows that he was trapped in a drunken stupor…If he does more, we will send the full video…They can’t chew and swallow!”

BRS’ tweet was in response to a post by the Telangana Congress showing K Kavitha sitting atop a pink car and KCR standing next to the car along with other BRS leaders.

The caption to this image read, “What is the story of this Kalvakuntla gang who robbed the car by speaking cheap words…whatever they have done…if they do good deeds, they will say that they have done them…their bad deeds will rub the blood of all the people…!”

“If you do good deeds, people will take your blood away… Don’t send it away… Try not to use cheap words and cheap pretences and be a good opposition… otherwise, that status will also be lost. Be safe…!!” the post read.

The Congress was the first to post a morphed image in response to the BRS Working President KTR’s allegation that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave jobs to citizens which were given by KCR to begin with.

Meanwhile, several BRS supporters on X expressed support for the morphed image of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi.

One supporters said, “Plz use the original face of Sonia Gandhi..when you want to counter !! They used original faces..not the AI one’s.”

Another user said, “nice song chosen.”

“It’s derogatory! The Congress cartoon is satirical but not derogatory. The artist you hired is not creative. Please cut the salary,” wrote another user.

Such jibes between opposing are likely to escalate as 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.

