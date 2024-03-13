Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Petitioner has itself to blame': Delhi HC rejects plea by Congress seeking a stay...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Petitioner has itself to blame’: Delhi HC rejects plea by Congress seeking a stay on proceedings initiated by IT Dept for recovery of Rs 135 crores

"As we read this order (ITAT order), the petitioner has itself to blame. The demand is for 2021...It seems you made no efforts to securitize the demand...Someone in the petitioner's office has remained asleep since 2021," Court said.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi High Court rejects Congress plea for stay on Income Tax notice
Representative Image- News18
2

The Delhi High Court delivered a decision that rejected the Indian National Congress Party’s (INC) appeal against the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s (Tribunal) decision to dismiss their application to halt the Income Tax Department’s recovery proceedings for Rs 135 crores (comprising interest accrued).

The party had been requesting an adjournment since September 2023, therefore the bench, which was made up of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, decided against interfering with the Tribunal’s decision on the grounds that there was no justification for it.

The Bench voiced dissatisfaction with the Congress party’s handling of the issue during the March 12 hearing, pointing out that the tax demand dates back to 2021. The bench criticized the party for what appeared to be passivity, noting that the current state of affairs appeared to result from someone in the Congress office ignoring the matter since 2021.

“As we read this order (ITAT order), the petitioner has itself to blame. The demand is for 2021…It seems you made no efforts to securitize the demand…Someone in the petitioner’s office has remained asleep since 2021,” it added.

In July 2021, the Congress party was subject to legal action by the IT department, which challenged their statement of nil income and demanded more than Rs 105 crore in taxes for the assessment year 2018–19. The demand was made in response to the late submission of the return and the purported receipt of donations totaling more than Rs 2,000 each, which violated the Income Tax Act’s Section 13A’s tax exemption provisions for political parties.

The Congress went to the ITAT to voice its disapproval of the IT department’s conduct and to argue against the rejection of tax exemption. On March 8, 2024, the ITAT, however, affirmed the department’s decision, concluding that the Congress’s claim lacked substantial evidence.

Representing the Congress, Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha expressed apprehension regarding the party’s accounts being frozen and threatened severe repercussions should the situation continue, particularly in light of the approaching Lok Sabha elections. The bench did stress that last-minute fixes would not address the problem, which has been since 2021.

The attorney for the IT department, meanwhile, denied that the case was being handled close to the elections, stating that it has been going on since 2021 and rejecting charges that it was placing an excessive financial strain on the party.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Fact-check: Has the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs appointed two Election Commissioners? No, PIB busts fake news

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Kerala Story’-like incident in Ghaziabad: Minor Hindu girl lured by her Muslim friend found with Rahisuddin, was drugged and reportedly raped

OpIndia Staff -

Media fans the same flame as 2019 that caused 2020 riots: After CAA notification, media jumps to paint Shaheen Bagh Muslims as victims, even...

Anurag -

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata severs ties with brother Babun Banerjee who opposed candidate from Howrah, says “don’t want to be a dynast politician”

OpIndia Staff -

‘Come back king, save the country’: Protests erupt in Nepal for the return of Hindu monarchy and the nation’s former status as a Hindu...

OpIndia Staff -

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao talks about developed railway stations with tiles and ‘modern’ look, says it was hard to find ideal stations for...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Where’s the evidence?’: NZ Deputy PM raises questions over Canada’s allegations against India in Nijjar killing, Khalistani Terrorist Pannun threatens him

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra cabinet approves renaming of Ahmednagar district as ‘Ahilya Nagar’

OpIndia Staff -

Popular X user asks Elon Musk why no ‘community notes’ for Indians, gets stamped with wrong ‘community note’ to his post. Read how Indians...

Anurag -

Gujarat: PM Modi donates his govt allocated plot in Gandhinagar for construction of Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com