On Monday (4th March), the Delhi High Court refused to stop BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting allegedly derogatory comments about Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on social media. In the defamation suit Moitra filed against Dubey and Dehadrai about the “cash for query” allegations, Justice Sachin Datta denied Moitra interim relief. On December 20, last year, the court reserved judgment on Moitra’s motion for an ad interim injunction.

”I’ve dismissed the injunction application,” Justice Datta said.

Moitra had filed a Defamation case against Dubey and Dehadrai and sought directions to restrain them from making defamatory allegations and to take down the social media posts made.



She had also sought a written apology. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 4, 2024

The former TMC MP sued Dubey and Dehadrai for defamation after they claimed Moitra posed questions in parliament and exchanged her parliament account login details with Hiranandani in exchange for favours and pricey presents.

In light of these allegations, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the lower house, and she was ousted from parliament on December 8, 2023.

Moitra has denied the charges, claiming that Hiranandani is her friend and there was no quid pro quo. She claimed that the allegations were part of a ‘political vendetta’.

Dehadrai and Dubey, on the other hand, claimed that Moitra provided Hiranandani full access to her online Lok Sabha account, which he used to post parliamentary questions to his liking. It was reported that 50 of the 61 questions Mahua Moitra asked in parliament were by Hiranandani.

Reacting on the Court’s decision, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai wrote on X, “Grateful to the Hon’ble High Court.”

Grateful to the Hon’ble High Court 🙏 https://t.co/huAvzYLguf — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) March 4, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Dehadrai said, “I am very grateful that the interim application that had been filed against me and MP Nishikant Dubey has been dismissed today. This was a completely malafide attempt by certain individuals who wanted to silence us from speaking the truth about their corrupt, crooked activities. I remain committed to this fight. The real actor behind all of this, apart from the person who filed this, is a man from Odisha…I am grateful that this has happened today. The matter is sub-judice, so for me to say anything else beyond this is inappropriate…”

#WATCH | Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai says, "I am very grateful that the interim application that had been filed against me and MP Nishikant Dubey has been dismissed today. This was a completely malafide attempt by certain individuals who wanted to silence us from… https://t.co/an01AMCQv6 pic.twitter.com/0Sy3bKSmD2 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

“But having said that, I’m extremely happy and grateful to the High Court for recognizing that free speech in a situation like this, where brazen acts of corruption have been disclosed by a citizen, should be protected. So to that extent, I’m extremely grateful to the High Court for protecting my right to free speech. And, of course, that of Nishikant Dubey, who’s also a member of parliament…” Dehadrai continued.

#WATCH | On Delhi High Court dismissing TMC leader Mahua Moitra's application against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai says, "I think the matter is still sub judice…So for me to say anything about that would be a little inappropriate. But having said that,… pic.twitter.com/1NdNdHs6zs — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Mahuagate: TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces allegations of ‘cash for query’

On 8th December 2023, Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress’s MP Mahua Moitra based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee in a cash-for-query case. Moitra was expelled hours after the Ethics Committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha.

On 14th October last year, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Dehadrai also accused Moitra of “kidnapping” his pet dog Henry, adding another layer of complications to Mahuagate.

Moitra filed a case against Dubey and Dehadrai but never denied accepting gifts. Interestingly, she has also been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani so he can post questions independently. Hiranandani has reportedly turned approver in the case and submitted an affidavit suggesting the allegations against Moitra are true.