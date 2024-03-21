The language of the left-liberal ecosystem is like junk and packaged food. It appears colourful, fluff, fresh and packed with just the right marketing, seeping into your psyche, and having a placebo effect on you till you convince yourself to conclude that the product is healthy.

You know in your heart of hearts that all that junk is unhealthy and will harm you, if not immediately then in the long run. But it is being sold everywhere and keeps luring you, knowing which nerve to pinch until you give in to your weakness.

This decision-making process in a consumer’s mind unfolds within seconds when buying any kind of packaged food. The fact remains that it is not healthy.

Apply this to the language of the pseudo-intellectual left-liberals, the Shashi Tharoors of the English non-political intellectual ecosystem and the Manoj Jhas of the Hindi non-political intellectual ecosystem.

These would include Rajdeep Sardesai, Ravish Kumar, Abhisar Sharma, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Rana Ayyub and the list goes on and on.

Take for example the remarks by the editor of Lallantop and India Today Hindi, Saurabh Dwivedi at the India Today conclave recently. Rahul Kanwal introduced him as someone who travels across the country and speaks to people, the real voters. “How do you see India change over the next five years?” Kanwal asked Dwivedi.

Dwivedi began his answer by crediting the Britishers with the discovery and deciphering of the Brahmi scripts. “When Britishers began digging they found some terracotta plates but they were unable to read them because they were not written in popular Indian scripts. It was later found that the script is in Brahmi and Kharoshthi. And then we learnt that there was a Great (Indian) King named Ashoka,” he said.

Perhaps Dwivedi expected applauses for this point given the pride with which he spoke, but why he thought an introduction was required to answer a simple question and how this particularly flawed and distorted piece of information was linked to his answer is something that one will never comprehend.

But, his point does sound intellectual, even when it is not, because it pretends to refer to history no matter to the left-liberal how distorted it is. For one, in this very introduction, Dwivedi declares, and rather convincingly for the uninitiated, that Ashoka was not known to Indians before Britishers came and told us about him.

He then proceeds to share how the conversation is happening about Indian politics and at the same time the grammar of Indian politics is changing. Dwivedi elaborates with an imaginary situation in a real location in Uttar Pradesh; perhaps he thinks that is enough to make him sound connected to the grassroots voter.

“There is a Pachnada area in Bihad where five rivers meet. You will see that some fishermen have taken ownership of the river and are drying fish there. One of the fishermen’s son is sitting on a dried tree and is either playing pubg or is part of a WhatsApp group. And in this WhatsApp group, he is not only receiving sleazy messages but messages specifically targeting their community are being sent,” Dwivedi said.

He called these WhatsApp groups “micro pressure groups”, making him sound like a political scientist of the Hindi-belt, a title which Ravish Kumar enjoyed before his YouTube venture.

“Messages targeting their community that what is being built in the name of Nishad Raj, which festivals of yours (fishermen) is approaching, did your MLA or corporator or head sent congratulatory messages for the festival or not…several micro pressure groups are being created on an identity-level and cultural-level,” he said.

He further said, “You are watching the debate on TV about Shringar Gauri and at the same time some Vikram Sampath is writing a book on that (Waiting For Shiva), at the same time a Twitter trend is being run that whether so and so editor or journalist will do a book show on this or not. These pressure groups, be it about employment, books, or films, it is such an interesting churning that it is reflecting now.”

This entire speech of Dwivedi was essentially code for the usual ecosystem rant, that, the BJP under Modi govt is running groups right from WhatsApp to literature and academia to journalists to pressurise the people into disseminating information targetting specific communities.

Dwivedi’s over-intellectualisation made the toxic and Hinduphobic rant appear cerebral and proletariat at the same time. Whereas between the lines, the basic message was that the Indian masses have no mind of their own to make their independent observations and are being manipulated by “micro pressure groups”; a concoction of words that willperhaps further be used to feed Hinduphobia in the future.

This over-intellectualisation makes its way across topics addressed by the ecosystem. Ravish Kumar’s overintellectual virtue-signalling right from his NDTV days to Rajdeep Sardesai’s overintellectual “analysis” of electoral politics to Poonam Agarwal’s overintellectualised insinuations in her report on electoral bonds which has now been proven fake, are only some examples of many.

Decades of this over-intellectualisation has been used to manufacture a class of left-liberals which feeds on alien ideologies and slyly tells the honest and grounded Hindu that they are intellectually illiterate so any sense of pride about their identity is a result of ‘bhagwakaran’ or BJP IT cell.

They’d have Hindus believe that Hindus don’t know who they are and that what they do know is wrong and targeted information manufactured by the “fringe elements”. At the same time, these over-intellectuals will have Hindus believe that anything foreign to the Hindu and Indian identity is more learned and knows more about them than themselves.

One wonders if these people are the ingredients that come together to produce the final product like Rahul Gandhi. But, the left-liberal cabal’s arrogance is catching up with them. Even if they prepare a fancy speech to appear intelligent and close to the grassroots in order to lend credibility to their narrative, they are failing to drive their point home making complete Rahul Gandhi out of themselves.