On Saturday (23rd March), India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the senior diplomat of the German Embassy, Georg Enzweiler, after the German Foreign Ministry commented on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MEA lodged a strong protest over the country’s remark describing it as “blatant interference” in India’s internal affairs. The ministry issued a statement saying, “The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs. We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary. India is a vibrant and robust democrary with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted.”

Notably, responding to a media query on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest during a press conference, a spokesperson stated, “We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him [sic].”

Following the German Foreign Ministry’s remark, India summoned its senior envoy to register a protest against ‘blatant interference’ in India’s internal affairs.

ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor policy scam case

On 21st March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after questioning him and conducting a search at his house in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. He was arrested after he ignored nine summons by the financial probing agency and his request for ‘no-coercive’ action was turned down by the Delhi High Court.

A day later, the Rouse Avenue Court on 22nd March granted 6 days of custody of Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate in this case.

While seeking his 10-day custody, the probing agency told the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the agency, Kejriwal was the middleman between the ‘south group’ and other accused, including ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (arrested last year) and AAP officer Vijay Nair. The total proceeds of the alleged scam exceeded Rs 600 crore, including Rs 100 crore allegedly paid by the ‘south group’, as per the ED.

The scam case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped following intense criticism.