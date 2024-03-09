Controversial politician Karan Morwal, who was expelled from the Madhya Pradesh Congress over charges of rape, was recently seen with Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders, including former MP CM Digvijaya Singh, during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Pictures shared by media organisation Times Now showed Karan Morwal sitting next to Rahul Gandhi during the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

WATCH- Rape accused #KaranMorwal seen with Rahul Gandhi & other senior leaders of the Congress party during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



In September 2022, Karan Morwal was expelled from #Congress because of rape allegations against him: @Roypranesh & @Gurjarrrrr share more details. pic.twitter.com/WHx3DGC1TB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 9, 2024

Earlier this week, on March 6, Karan shared photos of himself with Digvijay Singh and other Congress leaders. He mentioned that Digvijaya Singh had arrived in Badnagar to participate in Rahul Gandhi ji’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“In the late hours, the former Chief Minister, Shri Digvijay Singh ji, arrived in Badnagar for Shri Rahul Gandhi ji’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On this occasion, Raja Saheb interacted with the city’s businessmen as well as senior and junior members of the party, engaging in various discussions,” stated Karan Morwal.

In January of this year, Karan posted photos from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, where he was pictured alongside Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

Karan Morwal was expelled from Congress in 2022 following rape charges filed against him

It is worth noting that Karan Morwal, the son of former Badnagar Congress MLA Murli Morwal, was expelled by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in 2022 for six years following rape charges filed against him.

In October 2021, Karan was arrested after a woman filed a rape complaint against him at the women’s police station in Indore, as reported by PTI. Police officials stated that a reward of ₹25,000 was announced for his arrest at that time.

Karan Morwal was arrested near Maksi town in Shajapur district in connection with a rape case that was filed on April 2, 2021, in Indore. Allegedly, the woman claimed that he raped her under the guise of marriage.

Upon his expulsion from the Congress, MPCC organization secretary Chandra Prabhash Shekhar issued a letter to Karan Morwal stating that the party had investigated the allegations against him. It was found that prima facie, the allegations appear to be true, although the case is still pending in the court of law.