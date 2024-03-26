Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeCrimeKerala: 2-year-old girl brutally beaten to death, had injury marks all over her body,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: 2-year-old girl brutally beaten to death, had injury marks all over her body, her father Mohammad Faiz arrested

The relatives of girl's mother added that the girl was dead before she was brought to the hospital, Faiz just pretended to bring her to the hospital to avoid any police action.

OpIndia Staff
Faiz (Centre), and his daughter Nasreen (Image Source: KeralaKaumudi)
10

On Monday (25th March), a 2-year-old girl identified as Nasreen was brutally beaten to death in Malappuram, Kerala. The post-mortem report of the deceased girl revealed that she was beaten badly before her death, and blood clotted in her head, after which she died. The girl’s father Faiz has been arrested on the charges of murder.

According to media reports, Mohammed Faiz, a resident of the Kalikava area of ​​the Malappuram district of Kerala, admitted his daughter Nasreen to the hospital on Sunday (24th March, 2024). Faiz told the doctors that his daughter had eaten something that got stuck resulting in her critical condition.

However, during the treatment, Nasreen died. Later, when the post-mortem of the deceased kid was performed, it came to the fore that the girl had deep injury marks on her face and her chest. There was a deep injury on the head as well.

It is further reported that there were blood marks on Nasreen’s hands. Reportedly, Nasreen’s father Mohammad Faiz absconded after she died. The police later registered an FIR of unnatural death regarding the incident, but the relatives of Nasreen’s mother alleged that Faiz brutally beat the girl which led to her death.

They informed the police that the girl was thrown on the bed after she was brutally beaten by her father. They also added that the girl was dead before she was brought to the hospital. Faiz just pretended to bring her to the hospital to avoid any police action.

After these allegations, the police searched for Faiz to arrest him. The police arrested him from the Pullancode area. He is being interrogated in this matter. The police are waiting for the final report, after which further action will be taken.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

After 495 years, Ram Lalla celebrates his first Holi at his birthplace, devotees gather in huge numbers in Ayodhya to celebrate Rangotsav with Lord...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi liquor policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha denied relief, sent to judicial custody until April 9

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Massive bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapses into water after container ship collides, multiple casualties reported

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, the PNS Siddique in Turbat, attacked; BLA claims responsibility

OpIndia Staff -

Tax On Rain: Toronto in Canada considering a ‘rain tax’ based on amount of hard surfaces on your property, here’s what it means

OpIndia Staff -

US, UK announce sanctions against Chinese company, individuals for cyber attack on critical infrastructure, say China govt is sponsoring spying efforts

OpIndia Staff -

‘No permission granted, Section 144 imposed’: AAP calls to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s house against Kejriwal’s arrest, Police detain leaders from Patel Chowk

OpIndia Staff -

Opposition parties are using an age-old litmus test – push the Hindu community because they won’t react anyway – but here is why this...

Virender Kapoor -

Outrage over Elon Musk’s reaction to ‘third world’ comment on India, how the ‘What’s wrong with India’ trend started as a smear campaign

OpIndia Staff -

‘UPA didn’t utilise a single rupee from NIRBHAYA fund’: Smriti Irani hits back at Jairam Ramesh for his rant on WCD Ministry

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com