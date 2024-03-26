On Monday (25th March), a 2-year-old girl identified as Nasreen was brutally beaten to death in Malappuram, Kerala. The post-mortem report of the deceased girl revealed that she was beaten badly before her death, and blood clotted in her head, after which she died. The girl’s father Faiz has been arrested on the charges of murder.

According to media reports, Mohammed Faiz, a resident of the Kalikava area of ​​the Malappuram district of Kerala, admitted his daughter Nasreen to the hospital on Sunday (24th March, 2024). Faiz told the doctors that his daughter had eaten something that got stuck resulting in her critical condition.

However, during the treatment, Nasreen died. Later, when the post-mortem of the deceased kid was performed, it came to the fore that the girl had deep injury marks on her face and her chest. There was a deep injury on the head as well.

It is further reported that there were blood marks on Nasreen’s hands. Reportedly, Nasreen’s father Mohammad Faiz absconded after she died. The police later registered an FIR of unnatural death regarding the incident, but the relatives of Nasreen’s mother alleged that Faiz brutally beat the girl which led to her death.

They informed the police that the girl was thrown on the bed after she was brutally beaten by her father. They also added that the girl was dead before she was brought to the hospital. Faiz just pretended to bring her to the hospital to avoid any police action.

After these allegations, the police searched for Faiz to arrest him. The police arrested him from the Pullancode area. He is being interrogated in this matter. The police are waiting for the final report, after which further action will be taken.