Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh: Ahmed Ali claims to be Deepak Chauhan to trap a married Dalit woman, rapes and impregnates her, refuses to marry until she converts

The victim of love jihad came to know about the truth when a second woman who he had deceived came to visit the accused.

Representational Image
A shocking matter of love jihad has surfaced in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh where Ahmed Ali son of Irshad Ali, a resident of Kailash Marg, Jhabua lured a married Dalit woman from Mandleshwar town in the Khargone district by pretending to be a Hindu and under the pretext of marriage but instead raped her and refused to keep his promise unless she accepted Islam. She also gave birth to his son.

Ahmed Ali (Source: NaiDunia)

On 13th March the woman registered a case against the accused at the Jhabua police station with the help of local Bajrang Dal workers. The cops booked him under sections 366, 376, 376(2)(N) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code as well as 3(2)(V), 3(1)(W)(I) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and transferred the matter to Mandleshwar authorities.

According to the complaint, the victim performs religious work and ties threads. The accused visited her place to tie a thread on 7th January last year and introduced himself as Deepak Chauhan. The two then got to know each other, exchanged phone numbers and started talking. The relationship grew and they even discussed tying the knot. After nearly two months of conversations, he arrived at Mandleshwar to take her to Jhabua on 26th February.

Ahmed Ali works as an assistant in the Public Works Department (Electrical & Mechanical) and lives in a government quarter. He kept the woman there and continued to sexually exploit her. The perpetrator then declared that he wanted to make their relationship official due to which she filed for divorce from her spouse. The woman got pregnant during this period, however, he didn’t marry her even after the divorce.

She complained that he threatened her when she asked him to keep his word and continued to deceive her with the promise of marriage. The culprit pressured her to divorce her husband if she wanted to be his wife, but didn’t marry her and put forth the condition of religious conversion. He pressured her to embrace Islam for marriage.

Interestingly, the offender had tricked another woman from Dhodar who came to Jhabua to learn about his whereabouts when he didn’t come to meet her for multiple days where she met the victim after which Ahmed Ali’s real identity was exposed before her. She again pushed him to marry her but on 10th November, he claimed that he lost his job and directed her to move back to her mother’s place. He drove her away and ordered her not to return.

Notably, he was still duping her under the pretence of marriage. Meanwhile, she gave birth to a boy on the 10th of February of this year. He didn’t even visit to see his child, instead kicked her out when she went to his residence. She then narrated her ordeal to Bajrang Dal coordinator Rahul Damor. Bajrang Dal office bearers helped the woman and reached Jhabua police station along with the victim late 13th March evening and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

Police station Incharge Raju Singh Baghel informed, “A case has been registered against the accused individual on the complaint of the victim woman. Since the victim is a resident of Mandaleshwar, the case is handed over there after filing a zero FIR.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

