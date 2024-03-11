An FIR has been filed against seven persons namely Habidul, Arshad Warsi, Mohd. Naushad, Fazal Ahmed, Mohammad Saif Khan, Adil Istiaq, Rehan Ali and hundreds of others a day after the demolition of unauthorised buildings in Lucknow caused an uproar.

On 10th March the removal of unauthorized buildings caused an uproar in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh capital because of a rumour that some persons were buried under the debris of a demolished structure.

People began throwing stones as the police team and other members of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) were forced to flee the scene in order to protect their lives.

An FIR was registered late night under sections 147, 186, 336, 332, 353, 427 of IPC, sections 2 and 3 of Public Property Act and section 7 of Criminal Law Act in the Mahanagar Kotwali.

According to the High Court’s directives, the authorities showed up in Akbarnagar, armed with Poclains and JCBs to demolish the illegally built structures.

One of the building’s demolition was initiated by the machinery. However, when the crew was dismantling the building, it quickly collapsed into debris. The video of the collapse of the building went viral on social media.

After that, soon a rumour was spread that there were people in the building and they were buried beneath the crumbling structure began to circulate in the meantime.

When word got out, locals flocked to the scene and began making a commotion. People refused to accept that there was nobody under the rubble, despite the administration’s assurances that the structure was completely vacated before it was hit with the machines.

The furious mob reacted violently and started pelting stones at the officials and chased them off the location.

Simultaneously, the building’s wreckage also struck another dwelling which further infuriated the agitators.

The Lucknow Development Authority team was accused of recklessness by the demonstrates. Some people charged that the LDA team’s irresponsibility prompted the accident to take place.

The FIR was lodged by Sanjeev Kumar of the LDA.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the administration has assured that the seven families whose houses were damaged during the demolition drive will receive homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.