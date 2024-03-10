On 10th March the removal of unauthorized buildings caused an uproar in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh capital because of a rumour that some persons were buried under the debris of a demolished structure. People began throwing stones as the police team and other members of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) were forced to flee the scene in order to protect their lives. A large number of police personnel have been stationed there in light of the circumstances and everything is now under control.

According to the High Court’s directives, the authorities showed up in Akbarnagar, armed with Poclains and JCBs to demolish the illegally built structures. One of the building’s demolition was initiated by the machinery. However, when the crew was dismantling the building, it quickly collapsed into debris. The video of the collapse of the building went viral on social media.

After that, soon a rumour was spread that there were people in the building and they were buried beneath the crumbling structure began to circulate in the meantime. When word got out, locals flocked to the scene and began making a commotion. People refused to accept that there was nobody under the rubble, despite the administration’s assurances that the structure was completely vacated before it was hit with the machines. The furious mob reacted violently and started pelting stones at the officials and chased them off the location.

Simultaneously, the building’s wreckage also struck another dwelling which further infuriated the agitators. The Lucknow Development Authority team was accused of recklessness by the demonstrates. Some people charged that the LDA team’s irresponsibility prompted the accident to take place. However,

The situation grew extremely tense and the squad that went to destroy the building found themselves compelled to leave the area to avoid getting injured. The equipment was left behind. Later the higher-ups hurried to the scene with a sizable police force as soon as they learned about the disturbance and explained to the protestors that nobody was under the collapsed structure. After the cops reached the spot, the situation was normalised and the traffic has also been opened.

No one has been hurt in the stone-pelting, and no casualties have been reported as a result of the demolition. The situation is reportedly calm at the moment. A significant number of police officers have been dispatched to the scene in light of the current circumstances.

Three commercial structures are being demolished in Akbarnagar in Lucknow on court orders, according to the VC of LDA Dr Indramani Tripathi who was present at the location. People were sent back to their homes after a clarification but stones were pelted. He said that seven people had been issued Pradhan Mantri Awas immediately and no one sustained any injuries.

The manner in which stones were thrown at the officials is eerily similar to the riots that transpired in Uttarakhnad’s Haldwani where officials arrived to take down the illicit mosque and madrasa at the direction of the high court but a Muslim mob resorted to violence in protest of the action which resulted in the death of at least five people and hundred others were wounded including 250 policemen and policewoman.