On Wednesday (6th March), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde cautioned Mahayuti government opponents that they would find themselves ‘unemployed’ after the Lok Sabha polls. Shinde said this while launching a job fair in the Thane district of Maharashtra.



Shinde criticized the former Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government for its failures and emphasized the need for fieldwork above social media activity. “You should have worked face-to-face rather than going live on Facebook,” he indicated.

Shinde remarked at the Namo Maharojgar Melava saying, “I’m told this job fair received nearly 30,000 applications, and more than 5,000 have been hired so far.” He declared the continuation of the employment fair around the state, in addition to measures to create more jobs for the youth of the state.

“Work face-to-face rather than going live on Facebook,” CM said (Time Stamp- 9.45 minutes)

The Chief Minister also highlighted industrial development plans, such as incentives for enterprises along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Motorway and the establishment of industries in Gadchiroli to counteract Naxalite activity. Shinde meanwhile asked Thane schools to establish skill development classes similar to those offered by BMC schools.



Shinde also went down memory lane by visiting Kopri’s Industrial Training Institute, where he received technical training while in school.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde further launched the Swachha Bharat Skill Academy during his visit to Kopri’s renovated Industrial Training Institute. He emphasized job creation, lauded the deep cleaning campaign, and announced plans to establish skill development centers around the state. He also revealed Thane City’s Heat Action Plan.