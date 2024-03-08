Friday, March 8, 2024
HomeNews Reports'We meet people face-to-face, not via Facebook': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde slams MVA, says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘We meet people face-to-face, not via Facebook’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde slams MVA, says opponents will find themselves unemployed after elections

The Chief Minister also highlighted industrial development plans, such as incentives for enterprises along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Motorway and the establishment of industries in Gadchiroli to counteract Naxalite activity. Shinde meanwhile asked Thane schools to establish skill development classes similar to those offered by BMC schools.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra CM Shinde slams MVA govt, says opponents will find themselves unemployed post-elections
Image- ABP news
13

On Wednesday (6th March), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde cautioned Mahayuti government opponents that they would find themselves ‘unemployed’ after the Lok Sabha polls. Shinde said this while launching a job fair in the Thane district of Maharashtra. 

Shinde criticized the former Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government for its failures and emphasized the need for fieldwork above social media activity. “You should have worked face-to-face rather than going live on Facebook,” he indicated.

Shinde remarked at the Namo Maharojgar Melava saying, “I’m told this job fair received nearly 30,000 applications, and more than 5,000 have been hired so far.” He declared the continuation of the employment fair around the state, in addition to measures to create more jobs for the youth of the state. 

“Work face-to-face rather than going live on Facebook,” CM said (Time Stamp- 9.45 minutes)

The Chief Minister also highlighted industrial development plans, such as incentives for enterprises along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Motorway and the establishment of industries in Gadchiroli to counteract Naxalite activity. Shinde meanwhile asked Thane schools to establish skill development classes similar to those offered by BMC schools.

Shinde also went down memory lane by visiting Kopri’s Industrial Training Institute, where he received technical training while in school.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde further launched the Swachha Bharat Skill Academy during his visit to Kopri’s renovated Industrial Training Institute. He emphasized job creation, lauded the deep cleaning campaign, and announced plans to establish skill development centers around the state. He also revealed Thane City’s Heat Action Plan.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com