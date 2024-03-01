In the Alwar district of Rajasthan, a case of two Hindu girls being pressured to convert to Islam has come to the fore. The accused girls have been identified as Kajal alias Babita Jatav and Sakina Meo who were residing in a rented house. These girls reportedly pressured both Hindu sisters to become friends with a Muslim youth named Wasim. He said she would get paid for this.

On 27th February, frustrated with Kajal and Sakina’s constant pressure and harassment, the sisters filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Alwar. Following this, the police lodged the case and arrested the three accused. The police are interrogating the accused trio. Police say they are also investigating whether a conversion gang is involved in this incident.

The victim sisters further alleged that both of their friends Sakina and Kajal pressured them to befriend Wasim, a Muslim youth, and go with him to college and elsewhere. The victim duo added that the accused girls also pressured them to convert to Islam and marry Muslim boys. On top of that, the girls threatened to kill the Hindu sisters if they refused to comply.



Meanwhile, Wasim used to follow the Hindu girls. Wasim and other Muslim youths used to call them and pressurise them for “friendship”. In their complaint, the sisters stated that the accused girls used to say that if they befriended boys from the Muslim community, they would provide them with money. The sisters added that accused Kajal and Sakina used to share details about their movement with other Muslim youth who then would follow and stalk them.

Alwar Case: Hindu girls allege pressures for conversion, Police Act after media spotlight, says SP Anand Sharma pic.twitter.com/kySMipGCT0 — IANS (@ians_india) February 29, 2024

Anand Sharma, District Superintendent of Police, stated that on the 27th of February, two girls arrived at the police station and told the police that they were college students and were residing in a rented room in Alwar. They stated that their two roommates exerted pressure on them to become friends with a boy named Wasim, go out with him, marry him, and convert to Islam.



SP Sharma added that taking note of the gravity of the incident, the investigation has been turned over to CO City Narayan Singh. He took both victim sisters’ statements and counselled them. He stated that efforts are currently underway to determine whether any other gangs are involved in the case. If found, action will be taken against them as well.