Thursday, March 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: People climb walls of school buildings to help students cheat in board exams,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: People climb walls of school buildings to help students cheat in board exams, video viral

The event occurred on Wednesday at the Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district, following reports that the paper had been leaked ahead of the exams.

OpIndia Staff
Mass cheating in Haryana board exams, several climb wall to pass chits
Image- India TV
7

On Wednesday (6th March), in a clear case of mass cheating, people scaled the walls of a school building in Nuh district, Haryana, to assist students in cheating on their Class 10 board exams.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms, showing friends and family members of the kids scaling the walls of the school building with considerably more confidence than Spider-Man, in an attempt to transfer chits to the students to assist them cheat in the examinations.

According to reports, the event occurred on Wednesday at the Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district, following reports that the paper had been leaked ahead of the exams.

As the news of the alleged paper leak spread in the area, enraged locals who accompanied the students created chaos outside the school where the exam was scheduled to take place and later scaled up the walls of the multi-storeyed building to help the students cheat in the test.

After recordings of the mass cheating became popular on social media, district officials took notice of the occurrence and stated that such behaviour would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters, Block Education Officer Dharampal stated that the incident had been reported to the state education board and that those involved would face stern legal action.

According to Dharampal, the school board would request that more police officers be deployed outside examination centres to prevent similar situations in the future.

The class 10 board exams in Haryana commenced on 27 February, and will conclude on 26 March.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com