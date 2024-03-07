On Wednesday (6th March), in a clear case of mass cheating, people scaled the walls of a school building in Nuh district, Haryana, to assist students in cheating on their Class 10 board exams.



Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms, showing friends and family members of the kids scaling the walls of the school building with considerably more confidence than Spider-Man, in an attempt to transfer chits to the students to assist them cheat in the examinations.

According to reports, the event occurred on Wednesday at the Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district, following reports that the paper had been leaked ahead of the exams.

भाजपा के शासन में नकल का नज़ारा देखिए!



हरियाणा के नूंह में बोर्ड परीक्षा का ये हाल है, BJP वाले किस मुंह से ढिंढोरा पीटते घूमते हैं! pic.twitter.com/3uRZFEujI0 — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) March 6, 2024

As the news of the alleged paper leak spread in the area, enraged locals who accompanied the students created chaos outside the school where the exam was scheduled to take place and later scaled up the walls of the multi-storeyed building to help the students cheat in the test.



After recordings of the mass cheating became popular on social media, district officials took notice of the occurrence and stated that such behaviour would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters, Block Education Officer Dharampal stated that the incident had been reported to the state education board and that those involved would face stern legal action.



According to Dharampal, the school board would request that more police officers be deployed outside examination centres to prevent similar situations in the future.

The class 10 board exams in Haryana commenced on 27 February, and will conclude on 26 March.