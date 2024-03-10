Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomePolitics'Realised my mistake': Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth quits Aam Aadmi Party
EntertainmentNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Realised my mistake’: Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth quits Aam Aadmi Party

Seth joined the AAP at its headquarters in Delhi in January 2023 in the presence of party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

ANI
Sambhavna Seth: Image Source- Free Press Journal
2

Actor and Big Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a year ago, has quit the party.

Seth, while taking to the X, said that she quit Arvind Kejriwal’s party after ‘realising her mistake’.

“I joined the Aam Aadmi Party a year back with a lot of enthusiasm to serve my country. But, no matter how wisely you take a decision, you could still go wrong, because at the end of the day, we are humans. Realising my mistake I officially declare my exit from AAP,” she said.

Seth joined the AAP at its headquarters in Delhi in January 2023 in the presence of party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, stating that the AAP government was doing an excellent job in Delhi.

Seth is an actress who appeared in over 25 Hindi movies and several Bhojpuri movies.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com