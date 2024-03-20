Sajid and Javed cut open the throats of two minor boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Tuesday, 19th March sending a shockwave across the country. Sajid was killed in an encounter by the UP Police whereas a search for Javed is underway.

A third boy was also attacked, however, he escaped. The police are investigating the motive behind the spine-chilling murder.

The accused had entered the house of the victim fully prepared with weapons and their plan to butcher the innocent Ayush, 14 and Honey, 6.

Narrating the sequence of events, the mother of the deceased said that there were two accused and one had run away. Her account reveals that the accused laid an emotional blackmail trap by mentioning the delivery of his child and how he had lost several kids.

"I gave Sajid and Javed 5000 Rupees as one of the ladies in their home was pregnant. I also gave them tea and yet they k!led Ayush and Ahaan" – Mother of the two kids #Budaun

pic.twitter.com/Ja8TfAUOqj — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) March 20, 2024

“One had shut shop early and he was waiting downstairs,” she said adding that both of them visited their house.

The mother added, “They first asked for clature, so I gave them 3 clature and they gave me Rs 50 and I returned Rs 5 and told them it’s Rs 15 each and Rs 45 total. They said ok. Then they said they have come for some work and need Rs 5000.”

The mother of the deceased said that she called her husband and told him that Javed and that (Sajid) are asking for money. “My husband said no issues, they are right kids, give them, they must have some issue,” she said.

The bereaved mother narrated that the accused told her that they were given the time of 11 AM at the hospital as his wife was to give birth.

“He said he lost 5 of his kids and that his kids don’t survive. I said it’s alright, everyone faces problems, you sit here. You go at 9 when you shut shop,” she told the accused not aware of their intentions.

The mother further narrated that she served them tea. “He ordered tea upstairs, I thought alright I’ll take the tea upstairs, maybe he is just passing time, he must be anxious. Then he called the children upstairs. He engaged the elder one and told the youngest to get water and told the middle child to get gutka (tobacco),” she said.

“My children never bring gutkah for anyone. When the child went with a glass, he held him and the glass fell from his (the child’s) hand. I asked but I didn’t hear back. I thought maybe he didn’t respond,” the mother narrated.

She said that the accused was heading downstairs with a knife and covered in blood when he grabbed the middle child too. “The knife fell from the hands of the accused so the child escaped and came down running,” she said.

The mother said that the second accused, Javed, was sitting downstairs throughout the murder. The mother added that the two accused shut their shop at 8 PM every day but on Tuesday they shut it at 6 PM.

#WATCH | Budaun Double Murder Case | Father of the deceased children, says, "I was unaware of the encounter (of the accused)…He (the accused) was trying to run away but the police caught him. There were two people. I live outside…We had no interaction with them before. We are… pic.twitter.com/6ClSXlWCmC — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased said that two brothers were involved. He said that there were no ties of the family with the accused as such besides that sometimes he, the father, would get a haircut from the salon of the accused.

The father said he doesn’t know why this has happened or whether someone has made this happen. He said that the middle child who escaped is fine now.

#WATCH | Budaun Double Murder Case | SSP Budaun, Alok Priyadarshi says, "The accused Sajid…entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd… pic.twitter.com/popxtAAqC7 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

While Sajid has been killed in an encounter, a search for Javed is underway. The police said that he will be arrested soon.

Umesh Kolhe, butchered for supporting ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma, had also helped his murderer Dr. Yusuf Khan

Medical store owner Umesh Kolhe was brutally murdered in Amravati by Islamists for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Kolhe considered the instigator Dr. Yusuf Khan, as his friend. Khan was the eldest of the arrested accused instigated all the murderers for this murder.

Dr. Yusuf Khan was a good friend of Umesh Kolhe who had helped him many times. Dr. Yusuf Khan was the admin of the WhatsApp group in which Umesh Kolhe had shared a post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which led to his murder.

Umesh Kolhe’s murderers were all closely related, as several of them worked with an NGO run by the key conspirator Sheikh Irfan, who was identified as the mastermind behind the crime.

Veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan and chemist Umesh Kolhe knew each other for the past several years, and they were good friends. Yusuf Khan often sought help from Umesh Kolhe who seldom disappointed his friend.

He used to lend money to Yusuf Khan in hours of need. Umesh Kolhe had helped Dr. Yusuf Khan at the time of his sister’s wedding and his children’s admissions too. Despite such good relations, Dr. Yusuf Khan conspired to kill Umesh Kolhe.

Dr. Yusuf Khan is the eldest among the arrested accused. He was supposed to keep a watch on viral messages on social media and identify the targets. He was the admin of the group called Black Freedom in which Umesh Kolhe had shared a post supporting Nupur Sharma.

Dr Yusuf Khan shared this information with another group called Rahebariya and informed his friends Sheikh Irrfan and others, and created hatred in their minds for Umesh Kolhe.