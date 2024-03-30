A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist confessed that he raped a ‘terrified’ Israeli woman and murdered civilians during the October 7th Hamas-led terror attack. The confession video of the captured PIJ terrorist was shared by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the early hours of Friday (29th March).

#TW🚨



“I laid her down, started undressing her…I raped her.”



Listen to an Islamic Jihad terrorist admit he raped an Israeli woman during the Oct. 7 massacre. pic.twitter.com/UV0AI2DA1k — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 28, 2024

The PIJ terrorist identified as Manar Qassem was captured by the IDF earlier this month in Khan Younis. He told the investigator that he was a member of Islamic Jihad’s naval forces.

The Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 which specialises in HUMINT (Human Intelligence) carried out the interrogation. When asked what he did during the October 7th terror attack, Qassem (28) gave a detailed response including how he breached Israeli territory, raped and killed Israeli civilians.

Qassem revealed that he along with his accomplice, Mahmoud Al Khush, entered Israel through a border breach in the Gaza fence between the Khan Younis area towns of al-Fukhkhari and Khuza’a. He added that he was armed with a handgun and two grenades while another terrorist, Mahmoud Khush had an AK 47.

He further stated that when he got to the unnamed kibbutz in Southern Israel, he went into the nearest house where he found a woman who was startled and asking for help.

He recalled the details regarding what the victim looked like and what she was wearing, Qassem told the interrogators, “I took her and threw her on the couch.”

The PIJ terrorist added, “The devil took over me, I laid her down, started undressing her, and did what I did.”

When the interrogator further asked what he had done to her, Qassem responded by saying, “I slept with her.”

Pressed again by the interrogator, Qassem confessed, “I raped her.” He added, “She pushed me, it didn’t last long… Two minutes. Maybe a minute and a half.”

According to Qassem, by that time, two members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group entered the home as well. They kept the victim together with her mother for a short while, before they took both of them out of the house.

Qassem claimed that he was left alone after which he decided to head back to the Gaza Strip. He also confessed to killing innocent Israeli civilians. He told the investigator that he heard gunshots and then shot one Israeli man near him before throwing one of his grenades and fleeing the kibbutz.

While the officials did not say anything about the fate of the woman, the latter comment suggested she did not survive, Times of Israel reported.

The IDF asserted that the footage is “further proof of the onslaught of murder and sexual violence by the terrorist organisations on October 7th, in an attempt to make the voices of those who can no longer be heard.”

Notably, the IDF released the video three weeks after the United Nations envoy on sex crimes during conflict submitted a report at the UN. The report pointed out that rape and gang rape likely occurred during the 7th October Hamas-led terrorist attack in Southern Israel.

The 24-page report was submitted after conducting meetings on the ground for more than two weeks. It stated there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Hamas committed rape and sexual abuse during its murderous rampage on October 7 and that there is an even higher standard of evidence to indicate that hostages kidnapped by Hamas that day were subject to rape in captivity.

Additionally, in an interview published earlier this week in the New York Times, Freed hostage Amit Soussana said that she was sexually assaulted by a Hamas guard during her captivity in Gaza.

On 7th October 2023, thousands of Hamas terrorists, through land, air, and sea invaded Southern Israel and killed over 1,200 people including babies, kidnapped over 253 Israeli and foreign nationals, and raped and paraded women. In retaliation, the IDF has claimed that it has killed over 13,000 terrorists in Gaza, in addition to some 1,000 who were killed inside Israel on and immediately following the 7th October terror attack.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the US has authorised the transfer of 2,000 bombs and 25 F-35 jets worth billions of dollars to Israel amid speculations of a possible Israeli military offensive near Gaza’s Rafah border.