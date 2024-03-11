Monday, March 11, 2024
HomeNews Reports"It will also shift gear of people's lives," PM Modi after inaugurating Dwarka Expressway
News Reports
Updated:

“It will also shift gear of people’s lives,” PM Modi after inaugurating Dwarka Expressway

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday.

ANI
Image Source: Hindustan
9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after inaugurating Dwarka Expressway, asserted that the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity adding that the modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR.

To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway on Monday.

Addressing the event in Gurugram, PM Modi on Monday said that through modern technology connectivity, lakhs of people in every corner of the country are connected to this program.

“There was a time when programs were organized from Delhi, and the country used to get connected. Times have changed, today the program is organized in Gurugram, and the country has been connected, Haryana is showing this potential,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further congratulated the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway.

“Today the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity, I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Dwarka Expressway to the country. More than Rs 9,000 crores have been spent on this expressway. From today, the experience of traffic between Delhi and Haryana will change forever. This modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR. I congratulate the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway. I wish you many good wishes,” he said.

He further asserted that just three months of 2024 have passed and the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated.

“Not even three months have passed since 2024, and in such a short time, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated. These are only the projects in which I have been involved. Apart from this, several Chief Ministers and Ministers have also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said at one time people used to avoid coming to the area where Dwarka Expressway has been constructed.
“Where Dwarka Expressway has been constructed today, there was a time when people used to avoid coming here after dusk. Even the taxi drivers used to refuse that they should not come here. This entire area was considered unsafe. But today many big companies are coming here and setting up their projects. This area is becoming one of the fastest developing areas of NCR,” he asserted.

PM Modi further said that the rapid infrastructure construction work going on in the country will equally quickly make India the third-largest economic power in the world.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHighways Modi government
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Lucknow: Habidul, Arshad, Naushad, Fazal, Saif, Adil, Rehan among others booked for pelting stones at cops & rumor-mongering about demolition of illegal structures

OpIndia Staff -

Haiti: Criminal gangs take over country amid chaos and violence, US evacuates embassy officials from Port-au-Prince, PM not allowed to enter

OpIndia Staff -

Bhima Koregaon case accused ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha owes Rs 1.64 crores for security during house arrest: NIA in Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Inderlok namaz row: How DCP North Delhi ended up being like ‘fact-checker’ Mohammad Zubair, and what police should learn from the fiasco

Amit Kelkar -

‘How do we know those claiming to be victims are actually victims’: Actress casts aspersions on Sandeshkhali women after getting election ticket from TMC

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Shafiq Ansari slits Hindu girlfriend’s throat with a knife and pushes her body down from a hill, was ‘upset’ because she was not...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress throws Shama Mohammad, one of the most vociferous defenders of the party, under the bus after she questions lack of women representation in...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Arunesh Yadav posts offensive morphed pic of Union Minister Smriti Irani on social media, says it was done by mistake after getting...

OpIndia Staff -

SC dismisses SBI’s extension plea in Electoral bonds case, directs it to furnish details by tomorrow

OpIndia Staff -

Congress moves Delhi HC after Income Tax tribunal dismisses stay plea on Income Tax notice for recovery of over Rs 105 crore in outstanding...

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com