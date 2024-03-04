Monday, March 4, 2024
Action plan to transform India into a developed country by 2047: Here is what you need to know about ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision of PM Modi

Shraddha Pandey
Union Council of Ministers hold 8 hour long meeting to work agenda for next 100-days of new government, plan for next five years and roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047
On Sunday (3rd March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Union Council of Ministers’ last formal meeting before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which included a brainstorming session on the vision document for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

As the name suggests, the 25-year plan envisions India as a developed nation that leads the world in technology and innovation. In the meeting, a 100-day action plan was discussed for urgent steps to be taken following the formation of a NDA government in May to implement the NDA’s five-year agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out his government’s action plan to transform India into a developed country by 2047, precisely 100 years after achieving freedom from British rule.

Viksit Bharat’s vision focuses on economic growth, sustainable development goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, and social welfare, among other challenges.

According to reports, PM Modi urged his cabinet colleagues to go all out to earn people’s support during the elections, as he discussed several initiatives his government undertook to advance the development and uphold the welfare of all sections of society.

Reports citing government sources said that “Viksit Bharat 2047’s roadmap is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a “whole of government” approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organizations and mobilization of youths for inputs.”

“More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received,” an official said.

The Prime Minister spoke for an hour during the conference, discussing investment in future technologies and harnessing them so that India can lead in innovation. He also discussed age-related demographic shifts and the challenges they provide.

PM Modi further asked ministers and officials to review their respective ministries’ records to understand how decisions evolved in the past and how ideas changed over the past twenty-five years.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi discussed maximum government and minimum governance, emphasising progressive government and proactive good governance.

To forward his ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, PM Modi stated on X before the meeting that he had paid Rs 2000 to the BJP’s ‘party fund’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!” PM Modi posted.

According to an essay on Prime Minister Modi’s website, the collective participation of citizens in the economy is a key objective of Viksit Bharat vision.  PM Modi envisions India’s economy as strong, inclusive, and full of job and entrepreneurial opportunities. In this view, Made in India, Digital India, and Startup India among other initiatives are being undertaken by the government. Moreover, PM Modi aims to develop world-class infrastructure to promote sustainable growth and improve everyone’s standard of living. The Modi government has launched projects like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and Smart Cities Mission to achieve the vision of world-class infrastructure.

In addition, PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat rests on harnessing technology to enhance efficiency and transparency in governance. Environmental sustainability is also key concern for the Modi government. Viksit Bharat aims to make India greener and cleaner. For this, the  government has undertaken programmes to encourage renewable energy use, water conservation, and cleanliness, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, and National Solar Mission.

