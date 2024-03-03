Sunday, March 3, 2024
Council of Ministers brainstorm for 8 hours on vision document ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, detailed action plan for 5 years and agenda for first 100 days of new govt

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation. According to sources, it involved a whole-government approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with State governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, and scientific organisations

Union Council of Ministers hold 8 hour long meeting to work agenda for next 100-days of new government, plan for next five years and roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047
Union Council of Ministers hold 8 hour long meeting to work agenda for next 100-days of new government, plan for next five years and roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047 (Image Source - ANI)
2

On Sunday (3rd March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Council of Ministers held an 8-hour-long meeting to brainstorm on the vision document ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The Council of Ministers also reportedly held deliberations on a detailed action plan for the next five years, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Notably, Council of Ministers include all Ministers including Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of state in concerned Ministries and Ministers of State Independent Charge.

(Image Source – ANI)

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers also worked on a 100-day agenda for quick implementation after the formation of the new government in May 2024 after the general elections.

Notably, the roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation. According to sources, it involved a whole-government approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with State governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, and scientific organisations, and the mobilisation of youth to seek their ideas, suggestions, and inputs. More than 2700 meetings, workshops, and seminars were held at various levels. 

The sources further added that suggestions were received from more than 20 lakh youths. According to them, the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ has a comprehensive blueprint with a clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals, and action points.

They added that its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, etc. 

The meeting holds significance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence in retaining power at the Centre for a third term. On several occasions, PM Modi has exuberated confidence reiterating that it is his guarantee, ‘Modi ki guarantee’, that India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world in his third term. He, however, added that he is not seeking a third term for himself but to do service for the nation. 

In his rallies, PM Modi had stated that ‘Abki baar 400 par for NDA and over 370 seats for BJP’ is a slogan coined by the public. On 2nd March, the party’s central election committee announced candidates for 195 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.   

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks as elections are held in April-May with the newly elected government assuming power in late May or June. 

