Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.

“Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,” the PM said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation announced that the 66-year-old leader has “recently undergone a life-threatening medical situation” and added that “he is currently recovering well”.

The surgery was carried out on March 17 at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

In a video posted by the Isha Foundation, Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital who examined Sadhguru, said that the spiritual leader had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks.

“Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8. He ignored all the pain and continued with all meetings,” Dr Suri said.

However, Sadhguru’s headache worsened on March 15 when he consulted Dr Suri over the phone. “We knew immediately that there was something sinister happening the way the pain was worsened,” the senior consultant neurologist said.

“He called me around 4 pm and I insisted him to get an urgent MRI done. But he wanted to attend a meeting he had scheduled at 6 pm. Somehow we managed to persuade him to get the MRI done and it showed that massive bleeding in the brain. There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours,” Dr Suri said.

However, on March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was then rushed to the medical facility.

The surgery was performed successfully and Sadhguru is now off the ventilator, the doctor said.

“Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations,” the Isha Foundation said.

