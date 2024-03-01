Bihar used to have a leader. People recognise him as Lalu Yadav. Now he’s a convicted criminal and prisoner as well. In the course of his leadership days, he used to speak about caste. He used to elicit applause when he talked about the backward castes in speeches. During rallies, people would die with sticks. Not only did they discuss ‘eliminating brown hair’, but they also drew a line of discrimination against Bhumihar-Rajput-Brahmin-Lala (Kayastha) caste people seeking government positions.

What was the outcome? Bihar was pushed decades back. The state, formerly renowned as the “bowl of pulses and oilseeds,” began to bear the burden of migration and continues to struggle. People once associated with sugar and rice mills are now obliged to work as labourers in other states. Morton Toffee and Cookies, a global brand, had earlier manufactured in Bihar and ruled the hearts of countless people including foreigners. Now, what happened to Bihar? What was once pride has turned into abuse.

What impact has it had on Lalu, throughout this entire episode? Did his family move to another state for work? Does anyone have the audacity to abuse his son by calling him ‘Bihari’? When Lalu Yadav was proven to be a criminal, did his wife and children return to the peon quarters where he rose to become Chief Minister? No.

The political ladder that led Lalu Yadav to the helm of power continues to benefit him and his family. If anyone is suffering, it is the common people of Bihar.

Rahul means inflammatory and divisive politics

What Lalu did in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi is disseminating the same poison throughout the country. Raking up caste, creed, forward and backward. He is doing this with the sole goal of getting a government bungalow in the country’s most exclusive power circle, Lutyens’ Delhi. He is well aware that he is not getting power in the Centre anytime soon, thus he wants to retain his parliament membership and secure a bungalow to maintain his authority as Congress’ prince. His advantage in this is obvious. It is also evident that voters, like those in Bihar, would suffer losses for decades to come.

If you want to get the hang of Rahul Gandhi’s virulent and poisonous politics, you need to understand one word: Naxalbari. Not far from Bihar, this village is located in the state that is currently ruled by Mamata Banerjee. The infectious disease disseminated from this village is extremely deadly, whether in Hindi or English… The violent ideology of the Left is named after it.

This vicious and bloody game that began in Naxalbari is still being played in remote areas of the country. Despite all of the expense and the policy of collaborating with security services, the plague known as Naxalism has yet to be eradicated. Instead of ‘I’ll give you a pistol, kill him,’ it began with the seeds of ‘tyrant-victim’. The effect is so devastating that the same so-called victim now bombs his own children’s school. He cuts the throats of his own community members and friends, labelling them ‘informers’.

Rahul Gandhi is carrying on the work the ‘intellectual leftists’ did earlier. They are planting the seeds of a bloody game by coining jargon like “farmers victims,” “industrialists as oppressors,” “small traders versus government GST,” “companies as employee exploiters,” and so on. It is clear that, like the brainless liberals, they will simply enjoy the best parts of this gory game and will not partake. Those who succumb to their plot will perish, and their families will suffer.

The Congress prince always names grandmother Indira Gandhi. Unfortunately, he could not learn anything from her. Indira was the one who sparked anti-Hindi sentiment in Tamil Nadu. Congress, as well as the rest of the country, knows what happened. In the southern part of India, Congress not only faded, but regional parties thrived in their states. If Rahul Gandhi had known all of this, he would not have sparked the Amul-Nandini controversy.



Incite conflict between states or companies. Rahul Gandhi believes this will enhance his 2-4 votes. He failed to comprehend, even after witnessing his comrade Thackeray’s political demise. If he had understood, why would the people of the country bestow a ‘unique’ name upon him?

Bungalow and throne: The sole goal of Congress’s prince

How many castes live in the country? What percentage of the population belongs to these castes? What is the size of the backward population? How many persons from what caste are IAS/IPS/Doctors/Engineers? Which caste owns the media, and who does the job? Why should Gujaratis give jobs to Marathi people? Why are Gujarati milk and curd sold in Karnataka? Why is there injustice against impoverished people 24 hours a day? Who has been unkind to the farmer? Who is persecuting India’s tribals, who have first rights to the country’s water, forests, and lands?

If you have read, heard, or seen even one of the points mentioned above, instantly connect it with Rahul Gandhi. It is unnecessary to seek information such as when, where, and who was targeted. There is no need since, apart from Rahul Gandhi, no other leader in our country is repeating such hackneyed, divisive statements.



Today’s leaders, whose forefathers and grandfathers poisoned society, set fire to their states and dominated regional politics, are now struggling to find jobs, earn a living, and prosper. On the contrary, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to incite every part of society since he has started feeling that he is the ‘prince’ of the country since he thinks that his father-grandmother ‘sacrificed’ their lives for the country and thus he has first right over the country.

Rahul Gandhi simply forgets that, despite holding the position of Prime Minister, his forefathers received a salary and benefits in exchange. The person sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair benefits the country; even to this day, he is living in this delusion. In addition, if the argument of death/murder is used to establish the right to the PM’s chair, who knows how many physicians, engineers, IAS, and IPS lost their lives while doing their jobs? So, should children start viewing these government positions as their inheritance?



It is not fair that Rahul Gandhi has always done and continues to do the wrong thing. Kudos to him on the issues with which he has so far not poisoned society. Owaisi and other hardline Muslim leaders continue to question how many people of each religion/religion/sect serve in the country’s army and police. Rahul Gandhi has not resorted to this (yet). For this he deserves applause.

However, there is a subtle distinction between ‘have not done’ and ‘will not do’. In light of health concerns, his mother, Sonia Gandhi, is now striving to save her Parliament membership through the Rajya Sabha. The cause is the same: a government bungalow. After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the day Rahul Gandhi realises he is no longer deserving of a prince, even inside Congress, he will stoop to further low beyond caste divisions. He will entice everyone-Muslims, Christians and Sikhs with his poison. It is obvious that even then, only he will benefit; if anyone suffers for decades, it will be the voters.

Rahul Gandhi is not the first, nor will he be the last. You may remember the names of many such leaders, who are known as ‘Janata Ke Sevak’, but after a while, their contribution to democracy was reduced to occupying a parliamentary chair and a bungalow in Delhi. Today, ‘Prince’ Rahul Gandhi’s politics has been confined to the mere upkeeping of a chair and a bungalow.