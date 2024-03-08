Friday, March 8, 2024
Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan marries Bigg Boss 13 contestant Somi Khan

Adil Khan hogged the limelight after Rakhi alleged that despite converting her religion and marrying Adil, he did not value her. The controversy raged following which the two parted ways.

Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan and Somi Khan
Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan and Somi Khan. Image Source: Instagram handle of Adil Khan
Actress Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has married again. Adil is now married to actress Somi Khan. Sharing the pictures, he informed his followers that this marriage took place in a simple beautiful ceremony.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem. We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhamdulillah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Adil Khan.”

According to media reports, not much information has been received on the marriage of Adil and Somi. But Adil has said that he will tell everyone about this soon. It is being told that this marriage took place on 2nd March in Jaipur.

Somi Khan was seen on TV in the Bigg Boss 12 season with her sister Saba Khan. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim became the winner of this season. Until last year, Adil Khan garnered media attention alongside Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi alleged that despite converting her religion and marrying Adil, he did not value her. Additionally, he faced accusations of rape.

Following significant controversy, Adil and Rakhi Sawant parted ways. Subsequently, both attempted to narrate their story to the public through songs. As a result of their dispute, Adil was arrested on 7th February 2023 and remained incarcerated for five months. Rakhi Sawant had accused Adil of subjecting her to torture.

