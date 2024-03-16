Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, and make-up artist Sshura Khan married in December 2023. Their marriage is in discussion after a gap of three months. Reports suggest that when Arbaaz informed his family about his marriage to Sshura Khan, he was advised to reconsider his decision. Furthermore, it is claimed that both of Arbaaz’s sisters were not fond of Sshura.

According to a report by Zoom TV, Khan’s family was opposed to his marriage with Sshura because of her 8-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. The report suggests that following her separation from her husband, Sshura retained custody of her daughter and refrained from allowing her to meet her father.

In such a situation, when Arpita and Alvira came to know about it, they found it all very strange. They initially did not like Arbaaz’s choice. Salman Khan even asked his brother to think again before marriage. However, Arbaaz had already decided about this.

When Arbaaz Khan remained steadfast in his decision, the marriage ceremony was held at Arpita Khan’s residence. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan followed the Nikah rituals under Islamic customs. Interestingly, during this occasion, the son of the separated couple, Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, was also present.

The report by Zoom TV also mentions that the actor has strongly refuted the speculations surrounding himself and Sshura Khan, labelling them as entirely fake and fabricated. He asserted that none of his family members objected to his marriage with Sshura. Expressing disappointment, he emphasised that the media reports are baseless. Furthermore, he clarified that the sources providing this information have no affiliation with his family.

While Arbaaz Khan has called this news false, his elder brother Salman Khan’s expression on the TV show Bigg Boss is also in discussion. When it came to advising Arbaaz in the finale, at that time, Salman Khan said- “No he does not listen to me, if he would have listened to me…” After this, Salman Khan became silent and everyone started laughing.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot on 24th December 2023, with the presence of all their family members at the wedding ceremony. The 41-year-old Sshura first encountered the 56-year-old actor on the set of ‘Patna Shukla’, a film featuring Raveena Tandon in the lead role, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist. As their interactions progressed, they began dating.