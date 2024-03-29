Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday, 28th March, after his health deteriorated in jail. As the news of his death spread, various reactions emerged from different groups. Samajwadi Party, Islamists, and liberals on social media mourned his death. On the other hand, Congress, BSP supremo Mayawati, and the family members of the dead gangster demanded an investigation into the death of the criminal.

From its official X handle, the Samajwadi Party posted, “Sad demise of former MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute!”

पूर्व विधायक श्री मुख्तार अंसारी जी का इंतकाल, दुःखद।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।



शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहने का संबल प्राप्त हो।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि ! — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 28, 2024

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav wrote a long post condemning the UP government for Ansari’s death and demanded an investigation. He equated the deaths of criminals in encounters, during court trials etc as ‘anarchy’.

हर हाल में और हर स्थान पर किसी के जीवन की रक्षा करना सरकार का सबसे पहला दायित्व और कर्तव्य होता है। सरकारों पर निम्नलिखित हालातों में से किसी भी हालात में, किसी बंधक या क़ैदी की मृत्यु होना, न्यायिक प्रक्रिया से लोगों का विश्वास उठा देगा:



– थाने में बंद रहने के दौरान

– जेल के… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 29, 2024

Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamai demanded an investigation in this case. He said, “We stand with the family of Mukhtar Ansari. Recently he said that he could be murdered anytime, Why he was not given a proper medical facility…We will demand a thorough investigation of the incident.”

#WATCH | On the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after suffering a cardiac arrest, Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamei says, "We stand with the family of Mukhtar Ansari… Recently he said that he can be murdered anytime… Why he was not given a proper medical… pic.twitter.com/01DJwYNowu — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav posted, “Sad news was received about the demise of former UP MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. A few days ago he had complained that he had been poisoned in jail, yet it was not taken seriously. Prima facie this does not seem justifiable and humane. Constitutional institutions should take suo motu cognizance of such strange cases and incidents.”

यूपी से पूर्व विधायक श्री मुख्तार अंसारी के इंतकाल का दुःखद समाचार मिला। परवरदिगार से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



कुछ दिन पूर्व उन्होंने शिकायत की थी कि उन्हें जेल में जहर दिया गया है फिर भी गंभीरता से नहीं लिया… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 28, 2024

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi posted from his X handle, “I pray to Allah to forgive Mukhtar Ansari and give patience to his family and his loved ones. The people of Ghazipur lost their favourite son and brother. Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against the administration that he was poisoned. Despite this, the government did not pay any attention to his treatment. Condemnable and regrettable.”

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati posted from her X handle, “The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari’s family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the facts of his death can be revealed. In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad. May nature give them the strength to bear this sorrow.”

मुख़्तार अंसारी की जेल में हुई मौत को लेकर उनके परिवार द्वारा जो लगातार आशंकायें व गंभीर आरोप लगाए गए हैं उनकी उच्च-स्तरीय जाँच जरूरी, ताकि उनकी मौत के सही तथ्य सामने आ सकें। ऐसे में उनके परिवार का दुःखी होना स्वाभाविक। कुदरत उन्हें इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 29, 2024

Former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, who has now joined the Congress party posted from his X handle, “This is institutional murder of ormer MLA Mukhtar Ansari. It is like burying law, constitution, natural justice.”

पूर्व विधायक मुख़्तार अंसारी जी की

सांस्थानिक हत्या



क़ानून, संविधान, नैसर्गिक न्याय को

दफन कर देने जैसा है। — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) March 28, 2024

In another post on his X handle, he said, “Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of this! There should be an impartial investigation within the guidelines of the Supreme Court. He was making allegations for several days that he was being given a slow poison. His MP brother also made this allegation. This is an indelible stain on the constitutional system in the country.”

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश

इसका स्वतः संज्ञान लें! उनके

दिशा-निर्देश में निष्पक्ष जांच हो।



कई दिन से वह आरोप लगा रहे थे

उन्हें धीमा ज़हर दिया जा रहा है

उनके सांसद भाई ने भी यह आरोप

लगाया गया था। देश की संवैधानिक

व्यवस्था के लिए अमिट कलंक! https://t.co/PuiXloILyB — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) March 28, 2024

Another Congress leader Surendra Rajput from Lucknow said, “How accused Mukhtar Ansari died in jail raises serious questions on the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh… There should be a high-level investigation into this incident and this investigation should be conducted under the supervision of a high court judge.”

Mukhtar Ansari’s son raises ‘poisoning’ allegations

Similar allegations regarding the alleged poisoning are raised by the family of the dead gangster Mukhtar Ansari. His son Umar Ansari said, “I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media. But now the whole nation knows everything. Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed. We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On 19th March, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it.”

#WATCH | On the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after suffering a cardiac arrest, Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari says, "I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media… But now the whole nation knows… pic.twitter.com/NID96o3USz — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

He added, “Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation). My father alleged being given a slow poison. Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem).”

#WATCH | On the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after suffering a cardiac arrest, Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari says, "Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, after that they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process… pic.twitter.com/4by2OS5aUz — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari was shifted to Banda Medical College Hospital in Banda after he complained about pain in the abdomen. As per the hospital, Ansari died during treatment after suffering a heart attack.

He was admitted to the ICU after the hospitalisation. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to CCU. The hospital said that a team of 9 doctors were attending him. However, Mukhtar Ansari died during the treatment in hospital.

Mukhtar Ansari – born on 30th June 1963 – was a mafia don who had become a synonym for terror in the entire Uttar Pradesh in the 70s and 80s. Later he entered politics and won assembly elections from Mau five consecutive times. He had even contested and won elections from jail.

A detailed history of the mafia, his rise in crime and politics, and the eventual downfall under the Yogi Adityanath government can be read here.