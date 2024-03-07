Thursday, March 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court stays Telangana Congress govt’s order to take over Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court stays Telangana Congress govt’s order to take over Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple by appointing Executive Officer, issues notice

The apex court also issued notice to the state government over the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Telangana Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act 1987

OpIndia Staff
7

The Supreme Court on 7th March stayed the attempts of the Congress govt in Telangana to take over the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy, known as the Machileshwarnath Temple, at Ranga Reddy District. A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti stayed the appointment of the Executive Officer for the temple by the State government on a plea filed by the temple.

The apex court also issued notice to the state government over the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Telangana Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act 1987. The petition was filed on behalf of the priests of the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple. Apart from challenging the constitutionality of the Act, the petition also challenged order of the commissioner of endowments to appoint an Executive Officer of the temple.

The petition claimed that through the appointment of the Executive Officer, the Telangana government is attempting to take over the Hindu temple and remove the current administrators and priests. They argued that the government order violated the Articles 14 (Equality before law), 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion), and 26 (Freedom to manage religious affairs) of the Indian Constitution. The petition said that the management and administration of a temple are an essential part of the right to religion.

The petitioners challenged the Act on the basis that it gives the government unfettered power, as it can replace the management of any temple without any reason. “Under the said Act, the Respondent Government has unfettered powers to supersede the administration of any temple and to replace the management of any temple with a board of trustees of their choice, run by an Executive Officer, under the directions of the Respondent Government. This power can be exercised under the Act, without the need for any cause, or reason, in a completely arbitrary fashion,” the plea stated.

The petition further stated that the government has misused the provisions of this Act and appointed an Executive Officer to take charge of the Temple without prescribing any cause and in perpetuity.

The plea filed through Advocate-On-Record Rashi Bansal argued that the government can only take over the management to cure financial maladministration. Therefore, the management of the Machileshwarnath temple has to be returned as it is not facing any such financial issues.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Cabinet Committee on Security clears around ₹15,000 crore project to design and develop 5th generation stealth fighter jet AMCA by DRDO

ANI -

Union Cabinet approves over ₹10,300 crore for IndiaAI Mission, to establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nowadays only Sita’s and Nita’s husbands matter in India’: Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani insults Hindu faith, apologises after netizens outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Police ready for peaceful implementation of CAA in Uttar Pradesh, will not allow law and order situation to deteriorate: DGP Prashant Kumar

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi to present the first ever National Creators Award on 8 March, over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast

ANI -

Origins of caste system are less than a century old, can’t lay blame on ancient Varna system alone: Madras High Court

OpIndia Staff -

India, Indonesia central banks sign agreement to promote use of local currencies for bilateral transactions

ANI -

Will 13000 illegal madrasas in UP be closed? SIT report says most illegal madrasas built along the Indo-Nepal border using money from Gulf countries

OpIndia Staff -

Senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain writes to PM Modi seeking permission for Hindus to perform puja inside disputed ‘Adina mosque’ in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi shares pictures of ‘Shankaracharya Hill’, read how the place was attempted to be Islamised as ‘Takht-e-Suleman’ in attempt to erase Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com