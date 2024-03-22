Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, moved to the Supreme Court. However, he did not receive any special hearing late at night.

According to sources, no special bench was set up on Thursday night to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile while addressing the media, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi informed that, “We have filed an application in the Supreme Court against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It will be mentioned in the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. We hope that the Supreme Court will protect democracy.”

Atishi also questioned the timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, saying that for two years, neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation.

Describing the arrest of Kejriwal as an assault on democracy, Atishi said that the BJP is aware that Kejriwal is the most popular leader who has the potential to challenge PM Modi in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“Today, we all have seen an attempt to murder democracy. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal, a popular CM of Delhi and a prominent leader of the opposition has been arrested on false charges. This investigation has been going on for two years, but neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation. But as soon as the election is announced, Arvind Kejriwal is arrested. Why? Because PM Narendra Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge him, it is Arvind Kejriwal,” she said.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal’s residence to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his home, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency’s headquarters later. (ANI)

