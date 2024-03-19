On Tuesday (19th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while recalling the contribution of several party workers in ‘hostile’ times, particularly Salem’s Auditor Ramesh who was hacked to death by Islamists outside his house.

While addressing the rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, PM Modi paid emotional tribute remembering Auditor Ramesh, remembering his ardent sacrifice for the party. During his address, PM Modi mentioned several leaders, including former State BJP president late K.N. Lakshmanan, who contributed enormously to the expansion of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi recalled how workers like Lakshamanan were actively opposing the Emergency and undertook welfare measures.

PM Modi mentioned list of such devoted party workers, noting that it is but natural to remember Auditor Ramesh, as the teary-eyed Prime Minister experienced an emotional breakdown.

He said, “I remember Auditor Ramesh. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay homage to him.”

Who was V Ramesh aka Auditor Ramesh

The former BJP state general secretary ‘auditor’ V Ramesh (54) was attacked with sharp-edged weapons near his house in Salem town by Islamists in July 2013. At that time, the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had demanded that culprits in the shocking murder of Tamil Nadu BJP leader V Ramesh be punished at the earliest.

Later, Police had taken two accused identified as ‘Police’ Fakruddin and Bilal Malik into custody.

Ramesh, who served twice as the general secretary of the state BJP, was widely known for his staunch Hindutva stance. During the NDA’s tenure in office, he was appointed as a trustee of the Chennai Port Trust.

Ramesh’s brother, Seshadri, held the position of ABVP national secretary. Just a week before his tragic murder, Ramesh was appointed as the official party spokesperson for the state. Prior to his untimely death, he had survived several attacks unscathed. In a disturbing incident in 2011, his car was set ablaze by a group of miscreants in an apparent attempted murder.