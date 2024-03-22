Multiple deaths and injuries were reported after a group of armed men in combat fatigues stormed into the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow and unleashed gunfire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday (local time), Russian media reported.

Reuters has reported that at least 130 people have been killed and over 100 injured after five armed men fired on the crowd, in one of the worst attacks on Russia in years. However, the armed terrorists are still inside the Crocus Concert Hall. Casualties and injuries are likely to go up as it is not certain how many people are still trapped inside.

Russian Special Forces entered Crocus City Hall, shots heard inside

Explosives were also deployed inside the concert hall, visible in a large fire in the gigantic concert hall, after its roof collapsed.

Video footage shared by trapped people inside were soon viral on social media. The video showed armed gunmen firing indiscriminately inside that colossal concert hall, while people tried to run away, or hide behind chairs to protect themselves. The terrorists are armed with semi automatic weapons.

Eyewitness video of the terrorist attack inside the hall. Firing heard indiscriminately at the people.

As per reports, several thousand people were gathered inside the concert hall to enjoy a weekend night. A popular Russian band was scheduled to perform at the hall. The Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow can seat over 9000 people, Russian media channels have reported.

Another video footage from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke billowing from the burning building, which appeared engulfed in flames.

⚡️A preliminary list of 30 victims of the terrorist attack at #Crocus City Hall has been published. Among them are three children aged 8 and 11. Most of them have suffered gunshot wounds and carbon monoxide poisoning #Moscow #Russia



Join 'Voice of Europe' on Telegram:… pic.twitter.com/S5hILSDt7P — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) March 22, 2024

As of now, hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area after several groups of Russian special forces arrived at the scene. Rescuers are still working to get people off the roof, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

More than 50 ambulance teams were sent to Krasnogorsk, a town in the Moscow region, to provide medical care to all those in need, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health told RIA Novosti.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has expressed condolences for the people whose loved ones have been killed and called the incident a “terrible tragedy”, as reported by CNN.

“Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident,” Sobyanin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has termed the incident a “monstrous crime” and has also called on the world to condemn the incident.

The modus operandi seems a lot like the Mumbai terrorist attack in 26 November 2008, where a dozen Pakistani terrorists had entered multiple civilian areas of Mumbai and had killed hundreds of people by firing indiscriminately.

USA rushes to claim ‘Ukraine is not involved’

While, the White House has condemned the attack, but has clarified that there is “no indication” of any Ukrainian involvement in the attack.

The White House said that the images of shooting in the Russian capital were “horrible and just hard to watch,” Al Jazeera reported.

“There is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine.”

Moscow has questioned Washington’s firm belief of Ukraine not being involved and has asked the US to share any information it has about the attack.

“The White House said it sees no signs that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions in the midst of a tragedy about someone’s innocence?” she added.

She said that if Washington had information, it should be shared and that if Washington had no information, it should not be talking in such a way.

This is a developing situation. Details will be updated.

(With inputs from ANI)