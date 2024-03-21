Last month, a worker of the ruling Trinamool Congress Party and his family members brutally beat a pregnant woman in Belgharia, West Bengal, killing the foetus. The incident took place in the Texmaco area of ward number 29 of Kamarhati municipality. All the accused TMC goons are close associates of the local ward councillor Nirmala Rai. A complaint in this regard is lodged in the Belgharia Police Station. The victim’s husband has alleged that the police are not taking any action in this case.

All accused are absconding and the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The incident took place in the first week of February.

The victim pregnant woman is a resident of ward number 29 of Kamarhati Municipality under the jurisdiction of Belgharia Police Station. On the 19th of March, four members of a family including Raju Valmiki, Babli Valmiki, Asha Valmiki and a minor child barged into her house. They dragged the pregnant woman outside and assaulted her brutally. The woman was kicked in the stomach and back several times. The attackers live in the same neighbourhood, and are members of Trinamool Congress.

After the assault, she was taken to Sagar Dutta Hospital in a seriously injured state. As her health declined, she was sent to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Physicians there diagnosed that her unborn child died in the womb. Presently, the woman’s condition is stable.

Talking about the event during a protest organised by BJP women’s wing, the victim said that on the fateful day, she was at the house along wither her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Her husband was not home at that time. She was sweeping the forntyard while the other two women were sleeping inside. Asha Valmiki and Babli Valmiki, who were sitting nearby, approached her asked why was she sweeping the ground. The woman said that it her her yard so she is cleaning it. This led to argument and shouting among the women.

Hearing the commotion, Babli’s husband Raju Valmiki along with his son arrived at the scene. He said, ‘why are you arguing, beat her’. After this, they proceeded to beat her mercilessly. Raju Valmiki kicked her in her stomach, while the women held her hands and legs. The minor son also assaulted her and pulled her hair.

The victim’s family has complained against the attackers at Belgharia police station. However, the Belgharia police station allegedly played a passive role in the incident, and has not arrested the accused persons yet even more than a month after the incident. The woman is still in a panic and is unable to step out of the house. The husband of the woman alleged that the West Bengal police are not taking any action in this matter. All the accused are absconding.

The local BJP leadership has demanded immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits. The BJP has also accused the Belgharia police of inaction in this case. The women’s being of the party gheraoed the police station on 15 March and held a massive protest, where the victim woman, now recovered from the injuries, were also present.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Rai – the councillor of ward number 29 where the incident took place – admitted that the accused are TMC workers. She said that the law will take its course. She also mentioned that the reason behind this incident was a family dispute between the victim and the attackers.