Post-mortem report of Badaun double murder case reveal brutality imposed by accused Sajid and Javed

The post-mortem report in the Ayush and Ahaan murder case in Badaun has been obtained by OpIndia which details how the children were slain mercilessly. As per the postmortem report, it is believed that the accused not only cut Ayush’s and Ahaan’s throats but also attacked them a further 23 times.

Several cut marks could be seen on the victim’s body. The postmortem report further added that the victim struggled a lot to save himself from being attacked by the accused. The postmortem for both children was performed on the morning of 20th March. Simultaneously, a post-mortem of the accused Sajid was also performed who was killed in a police encounter on the same day.

According to the post-mortem investigation, murderer Sajid stabbed the three children, Ayush (13), Yuvraj (10), and Ahaan (8), in the neck with a knife. Meanwhile, Yuvraj managed to escape, but before anyone could intervene, he killed Ayush and Ahaan. Ayush’s body exhibited 14 wounds, whilst killer Sajid had attacked 8-year-old Ahaan on 9 parts.

At the time of the massacre, Ayush, the eldest child, had opposed aggressively but he was killed. According to the OpIndia ground report, blood was found on the walls at the murder scene, as well as fingerprints of minors were also discovered. Since Ayush continued to battle even after his throat was cut off, several attacks were made on his hand, shoulder, chest, neck, fingers, and wrist. Wounds ranging from 2 cm to 7 cm deep were located on his body, with wounds up to 15 cm deep on his neck. The post-mortem report very well describes the cruel treatment imposed upon Ayush.

The report further mentions that the injuries on the body of the victim were caused by a single stroke. However, some of the injuries are so wide and brutal that they don’t seem to have been caused by a single stroke attack.

First mark: The biggest wound of 15cmx5cm on the neck from the front, due to which many organs related to the throat were cut off. The trachea also looked damaged. This particular attack was akin to that of a butcher butchering an animal.

Second mark: 6cm x 1cm wound on the back side of the right shoulder. Deep into the muscles.

Third mark: 7cm deep and 4cm wide wound on the right shoulder joint, deep inside the bones, as if multiple brutal attacks had been executed here.

Fourth wound: Injury on the upper side of the right hand, deep inside the muscles.

Fifth wound: 4cm x 2cm wound on the outside slightly above the right wrist.

Sixth mark: A 5cm x 3cm wound on the inside of the right wrist, deep inside the muscles that connect the wrist to the hand.

Similarly, the seventh wound has also been executed on the hand, in which a 4 cm cut has been discovered on the lower palm. The eighth attack is on the ring finger of the right hand, which is 2 cm deep. Ninth attack on the middle finger of the left hand, this finger was also almost cut off. The tenth attack was on the palm of the left hand, the wound was deep inside the bones.

The eleventh attack was on the inner muscles of the left shoulder, which is 6cm deep.

The twelfth one is a 3 cm deep wound that was found below the left ear up to the bones.

The thirteenth attack is 6cm deep and 1.5cm wide, on the back of the head.

The fourteenth mark was found in the form of a large wound of 6cm x 4cm from the back side of the right lung, in which the knife reached the inner muscles tearing it wide open.

Post-mortem report obtained by OpIndia

Javed arrested from Bareilly

Javed, who had been on hiding since the murder of two Hindu youngsters in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Bareilly on 21st March. The UP Police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who would find Javed.

Later, a video of the accused also surfaced on the internet in which he could be seen confessing that he had fled to Delhi after executing the murder. According to the FIR, Javed arrived on a bike with Sajid and attacked a child. However, the police are currently interrogating Javed, and further information will soon be revealed in this case.

It is important to note that on the evening of March 19, 2024, Sajid, who operated a barbershop in Badaun, murdered two Hindu youngsters, Ayush and Ahaan, with a knife. Sajid ran away after committing the murder however he was killed in an encounter by the UP Police.

Sajid’s brother Javed, who was there during the incident, meanwhile managed to escape. Police teams carried out raids to look for him. The police also had offered a Rs 25,000 reward for Javed. However, he was eventually apprehended near Bareilly.