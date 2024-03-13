Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri for making derogatory remarks on social media against Shri Ram and PM Modi

Recently, the accused posted an objectionable message on social media in which he made disparaging remarks against a particular community, Shri Ram, and PM Modi.

OpIndia Staff
6

Shardanagar Police in Lakhimpur Kheri recently arrested an accused for making objectionable remarks on social media against Hindu deities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and using abusive language against a community. The Police arrested the accused on Monday (11th March) within 12 hours of posting objectionable content on social media. 

They also recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused which was allegedly used in the incident. Further legal action is being taken in this matter.   

The arrest comes as part of a large operation by Kheri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha against wanted criminals in the entire district. Taking to its official X handle, the Kheri Police confirmed his arrest and shared the details of the incident. 

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Mastram alias Mastu, a resident of Sirsi village, which comes under the Shardanagar police station. Recently, the accused posted an objectionable message on social media in which he made disparaging remarks against a particular community, Shri Ram, and PM Modi.  

After the post went viral, Shardanagar Police swung into action and arrested the accused within 12 hours. The arrested accused Mastram alias Mastu, son of late Kandhai is a resident of Sirsi police station, Shardanagar district, Kheri. The police have registered a case against the accused under IPC Section 298/504, 505(2), as well as Section 67 of the IT Act, under Case No. 47/2024.

Inspector in-charge Brijesh Kumar Maurya said that a report was filed against the accused under various sections of the IT Act. The police were searching for him. The mobile phone used in the incident has also been recovered from his possession. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

