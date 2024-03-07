An incident of gang rape involving two minor sisters from Hamirpur was reported at a brick kiln in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In this case, both the victim sisters committed suicide. On Thursday (7th March), reports emerged revealing that now the father of the victim has also committed suicide. Following the tip, the police officers arrived at the scene and took stock of the situation. The police have taken charge of the body and are investigating the case.

According to the reports, a family resident of the Sisolar police station area of ​​Hamirpur used to work at a brick kiln in Ghatampur, Kanpur. Two of the girls belonging to the family were brutally gang-raped and a video of the incident was shot by the accused. After this both the sisters committed suicide by hanging themselves. In this case, the police have arrested all the accused.

It is alleged that after the arrest, the brick kiln operator pressured the family to resign and threatened them. Hurt by this, the victim’s father decided to commit suicide. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the suicide. The authorities then took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The accused persons, in this case, have been identified as Ramswaroop, Rajju, and Sanju who were closely associated with the brick kiln operator. They first made two minor girls drink alcohol and then gang-raped them. The accused also made a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the family.

Hurt by this, both the girls committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree near the brick kiln on 29th February. In this matter, the police registered a case and arrested the three accused Ram Swaroop, Rajju, and Sanju. Objectionable photos of both girls were found in the mobile phones of Rajju and Sanju, which were sent by the police for forensic investigation.

It is claimed that since the event, the brick kiln operator has been pressuring the victim’s family for a compromise. Threats were also being issued to the family.

Following this, the victim girl’s father committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree along a drain about one and a half km from the village. Police arrived bearing details and took stock of the situation. According to Sisolar police, the Panchnama of the dead has been filled and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.