Monday, March 4, 2024
US: One killed, 12 injured in shooting incident at Mississippi club; 66 cases of mass shootings recorded so far in 2024

"Several hundred" people were estimated to have been inside the club at the time of the shooting

ANI
The police said that 90% of the party goers in the club were from other counties (Representation image, credit: HT)
One woman was killed and 12 other persons were injured in a shooting incident at a club in West Point in Mississippi in the US on Sunday (local time), CNN reported citing law enforcement officials.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said that the shooting incident happened early Sunday inside Club Oasis. After the deputies reached the site, they found a 20-year-old woman dead, according to Scott.

The other gunshot victims have injuries from minor to serious, with one person shot in the face. Scott said, “What we do know is that a party was advertised, and all these individuals came from other counties into our county.”

He added, “About 90 per cent of the partygoers were from other counties,” CNN reported. Scott said the club had security and investigators do not know how a weapon was brought inside the club.

Speaking to CNN, the sheriff said one security guard called chasing the suspected shooter believed to be holding some type of rifle as they ran across the parking lot and a four-lane highway before disappearing in the woods.

Scott said “several hundred” people were estimated to have been inside the club at the time of the shooting. Officials have been working to confirm the numbers and checking whether there is video footage from inside the club at the time of shooting.

Scott said, “Per our ordinance, the club is supposed to have security cameras, but for some reason or another, last night, the club owner said his weren’t working. He said no arrests have been made so far and the probe is being conducted into the shooting.

Eddie Scott said, “Last night was so hectic trying to get actual good, solid information.” He further said, “It was very difficult with the number of victims and the chaos we had going on,” according to CNN reported.

So far this year, there have been 66 mass shooting incidents in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, according to CNN report. The Gun Violence Archive considers a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Searched termsUS, gun violence, shooting
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

