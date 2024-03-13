In Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a 22-year-old Hindu girl reportedly went missing from her house. Following her disappearance, her family has accused a man named Asib of kidnapping her. It is alleged that Asib’s family members including his mother Chuhiya and brother Ghulam are part of this conspiracy.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Naraini police station area of Banda district on Saturday (9th March 2024). Both the victim and the accused reside in the same village. Based on the complaint of the girl’s family, the Police have registered an FIR against five accused including Asib under IPC sections 366 and 120-B. Apart from arresting the accused Asib, efforts are being made to ensure the victim’s safety.

The victim’s brother filed a complaint with the police on Sunday (March 10, 2024). The complaint states that at around 11:30 PM, the complainant’s 22-year-old sister left the house when their family members had gone to sleep. While leaving the house, the girl also took away Rs 1 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. The family members searched her extensively but they couldn’t find her.

The complaint further adds that the next day, the victim’s elder sister called her. The victim answered the phone and kept crying. She accused Asib of manipulating her and hatching a conspiracy to make her elope from the house. The complainant also accused Asib’s mother Chuhiya and his brothers Ijhar, Ghulam, and Munna of being involved in this conspiracy.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to Sub Inspector Kamal Singh of Naraini police station. OpIndia has accessed the FIR copy.

Speaking to OpIndia, the victim’s brother said that even after more than 3 days, they have no whereabouts of the victim. Accused Asib is a 12th fail and manages his livelihood as a painter. The victim had met Asib when she had gone somewhere with her sister.

Describing his village as being dominated by Muslims, the victim’s brother revealed that nobody is helping them, and instead, many people are mocking them behind their backs.