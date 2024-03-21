On Thursday (21st March) morning, a complaint was filed with the Ghaziabad police against Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The complainant Anil Yadav has alleged that heinous crimes are being committed in the world due to the Islamic book Quran. He has urged the Ghaziabad Police to register a case against Prophet Muhammad. Anil Yadav, who is associated with Shiv Shakti Dham of Dasna, said that he has demanded this out of concern. Yadav has filed his complaint at Web City police station in Ghaziabad.

Anil Yadav said, “For the last 1400 years, the reason for rape, loot, brutal murder of Hindu children and Hindu women is nothing but the Quran. The teachings given by Prophet Muhammad and the law written in the Quran are being repeated to date. The killing of minor Hindu boys in Badaun has rang the bell of Ghazwa-e-Hind, which is the dream of Hazrat Muhammad. This has hurt my sentiment. This FIR is necessary to save thousands of Hindus from Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand was going to Jama Masjid to talk about the Ghazwa-e-Hind issue raised by Anil Yadav in his complaint, according to reports he was detained on the way.

Notably, Shiv Shakti Dham of Dasna was in the news in 2021 because of Yati Narsinghanand. Now Anil Yadav (also known as Junior Narsinghanand) has given such a complaint at the same place. The outcome of Yadav’s complaint remains uncertain, with a possibility that it may not progress further. Should the matter proceed to court, it will likely be dismissed. The basis for this assertion lies in the case filed 39 years ago and its intricacies when the judiciary seemed hesitant to intervene in the complaint filed against the ‘holy book’ of Islam.

Calcutta Quran Petition

39 years ago in 1985, lawyers Chandmal Chopra and Sheetal Singh had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a ban on the Quran. On 29th March 1985, they applied as per Article 226 of the Indian Constitution, appealing to the Calcutta High Court to direct the government to ‘seize’ every copy of the ‘holy book’.

The petition contended that every copy of the Quran based on Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is liable to be forfeited under Section 95 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In this, Chandmal Chopra and Sheetal Singh raised their voice about ‘violence against infidels‘. They quoted a verse from the Quran that said, “When the holy months are over, kill idol-worshippers wherever they are found.”

The judge hearing the petition related to the Quran was also boycotted

The matter initially came up before Justice J Khastagir of the Calcutta High Court. After this, more than 70 advocates urged other lawyers to boycott the court of Justice J Khastagir. Senior advocate CF Ali had said, “This is absurd. No mortal on earth can challenge the sacred scripture and no court in the world has any authority over it.”

Islamist mobs on streets from Bengal to Bangladesh

Subsequently, terror-spreading protests from Islamists emerged, leading to anti-Hindu riots spreading from India to Bangladesh. A mob of thousands of Muslims came out on the road and created a ruckus in front of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh. Twelve people were killed and 100 injured in the town located in the border area of Bangladesh, all of them Hindus. Similarly, a crowd of 20,000 Muslims came out in Dhaka. Other riots were seen in many places including Kashmir and Bihar.

‘Can’t change even a word in the Quran’, said the West Bengal government

The CPI(M)-ruled West Bengal government had taken a strong stand against the petition and its admission in the Calcutta High Court. In its affidavit, the government had said, “The court has no jurisdiction to pass judgment on the Quran, the holy scripture of Muslims around the world, whose every word, according to Islamic belief, is immutable.” The government had contended that the petition was filed with malafide intention and such a petition has never been filed in Indian history.

No hearing on the petition and arrest on publishing a book on this case

The matter was so heated by this petition that due to political pressure, Justice Khastagir removed it from his list and sent it to the court of Justice Satish Chandra. Thereafter, on the advice of State Advocate General SK Acharya, the case was transferred to a bench of Justice Bimal Chandra Basak, who dismissed the petition on 17th May 1985. On 18th June, Chandramal Chopra again filed a review petition, which was later dismissed on 21st June. After this, Chandral Chopra along with Sita Ram Goel published a book titled ‘The Calcutta Quran Petition’ in 1986, for which he was also arrested. Goel had to flee to evade arrest.