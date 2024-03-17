On 13th March, a man named Gulfam killed his spouse Mursleen after he was influenced by a (Moulvi) Muslim cleric in Abdullahpur of Meerut’s Bhawanpur. He first strangulated her with a wire and then severed her throat with scissors and fled from the location. However, he was arrested by the police on 14th March.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur, the accused was taken into custody close to the Fort Parikshitgarh village of Bahadarpur. The culprit claimed that he and his wife fought regularly because they didn’t have a baby and he visited a cleric after he became tired of the regular arguments. The cleric told him that he and his wife were in trouble and might end up killing each other. Afterwards, the perpetrator believed that she could murder him and decided to end her life.

He committed the horrifying crime on the morning of 13th March when the victim was making tea for him. He first choked using a wire due to which she passed out and then employed a pair of scissors to cut her throat. Bhawanpur police station in-charge Sanjay Dwivedi mentioned that the scissors have also been recovered. A murder report has been filed against Gulfam and four others. The role of the rest of the offenders is being investigated.

Gulfam of Abdullahpur married Mursleen, a resident of the Kakrauli police station area of Muzaffarnagar about eight years ago. The pair failed to conceive a child after all the years of relationship. The deceased was at her parents’ house for the past one and a half years. A few days ago, Gulfam arrived in the village of Muzaffarnagar with five family members where a panchayat was convened after which an agreement was reached and he brought his spouse back to his house.

However, the two had an altercation on the night of 12th March and he assaulted her brutally. It was initially suspected that he along with one of his relatives killed the woman while she was sleeping and then absconded from there. Some children arrived at the house in the morning while they were playing. They discovered that the room’s gate was open and entered inside.

The neighbours were notified when the victim’s bleeding body showed up lying on the bed. The Bhawanpur police then arrived on the scene and began their inquiry. The forensic team was summoned. Her father and other family members were contacted by the authorities and the body was taken for a post-mortem. Hashim, The deceased’s father submitted a complaint in which he named Gulfam, Niaz and Aslam among five individuals.