On 14th March, a Muslim professor named Ehsan Ahmed did ‘ghar-wapsi‘ and returned to the fold of Sanatan Dharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. Now, he will be known as Anil Pandit. The man is posted as an Assistant Professor in the Department of English at CMP Degree College and is associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He married a Hindu woman who is a lecturer at Inter College in the Ballia district of the state. The two married according to Hindu rituals and customs.

He is busy preparing official documents for his ‘ghar-wapsi’ at present. He has already submitted an application to the administrative authorities to amend his religious identity. Ehsan Ahmed stated in his application that he became a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 2020. He learned about the religion extensively and gained a profound understanding. He asserted that he noticed many positive aspects of Hinduism and as a result, he took the decision to revert to the faith out of his own free will.

He added that he became a Hindu without any pressure following deep consideration and of his own volition. He has also informed that his name has been changed from Ehsan Ahmed to Anil Pandit. He will be referred to by the new name officially after the certificate is issued.

Prayagraj Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Administration Pooja Mishra mentioned that the documents and applications filed by Ehsan Ahmed regarding his ‘ghar-wapsi’ have been received. All of the documents are being examined. Ehsan Ahmed will receive a certificate of conversion soon once the probe is completed. He will then be able to update the name on his paperwork.

According to media reports, Professor Ehsan Ahmed has done his studies at Allahabad University. He completed his Ph.D. and post-graduation course from there. Furthermore, he taught for a few days at university after his doctorate. He was thereafter recruited by Allahabad Degree College as a lecturer. Ehsan Ahmed was influenced by Hinduism for a long time. He is a devotee of Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman) and used to visit the temple often to offer prayers.