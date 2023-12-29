As the year draws to a close, it’s important to reflect on a significant yet often overlooked issue affecting vulnerable segments of the Hindu community. Across various regions in India, there has been a troubling emergence of conversion rackets. These rackets are frequently linked to foreign entities, Islamic groups, and influential Christian missionary organisations. They target economically disadvantaged Hindus and tribal communities, exploiting their vulnerability with offers of monetary assistance, food, clothing, education, healthcare services, and other material benefits. In their desperate attempts to escape poverty, many individuals are swayed by these offers and convert to either Islam or Christianity. However, they soon realise that the relief provided is only temporary and does little to alter their fundamental hardships. They then undergo Ghar Wapsi.

Despite the widespread nature of this issue, only a fraction of these cases gain public attention. This typically happens when vulnerable Hindus who have been misled are rescued, or when individuals, recognise the deceit they were subjected to, and decide to return to their Hindu faith through ‘Ghar Wapsi’.

This article aims to compile and highlight the numerous instances from this year where Hindu families or individuals, coerced into converting to either Islam or Christianity, chose to embrace their Hindu heritage once more. These stories not only shed light on the deceptive tactics used by evangelists and Islamists, who initially entice with financial and material aid but later resort to indoctrination but also underscore the resilience and enduring faith of those who choose to return to Hinduism.

1. Ghar Wapsi in Etah

In Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, 35 individuals from 10 Christian families re-embraced to Sanatan Dharma. This event took place in the Jaranikalan village in the Shakrauli area, where these families had converted to Christianity in 1995, reportedly due to enticements. The Hindu Ekta Group interacted with these families and discovered that many were keen to return to Hinduism.

Consequently, on 2nd January 2023, a special program was organised at the Pathwari Mata Temple in the village, where these 35 individuals participated in a havan ritual and embraced Sanatan Dharma. According to Shubham, founder of the Hindu Ekta Group, these families were lured and misled into converting to Christianity in 1995 and have been following Christian practices since then. However, several expressed a voluntary desire to revert to Sanatan Dharma and did the Ghar Wapsi.

2. Another Ghar Wapsi in Etah

In another incident, Shabnam from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Neha Pathak on 16th January 2023. She married a Hindu man named Komesh Pathak, and for this, she sought the help of the High Court and district administration. Initially, both families were opposed to their marriage. Shabnam, who is a graduate and originally from Ghazipur, was living in Manesar, Haryana, with her elder sister. Komesh Pathak also resided there, working in a medical company. The couple met in Manesar, and over time, they fell in love.

Shabnam was already loving Hinduism, especially the festival of Diwali. After their marriage, she decided to formally adopt Hinduism and submitted a petition to the Allahabad High Court and the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate of Etah issued a notice inviting objections for 21 days. Upon receiving no objections during this period, the district administration issued her a certificate confirming her conversion to Hinduism.

3. Mega Ghar Wapsi in Chhattisgarh by Prabal Pratap Judev

In the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, during the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha event held in Basna, approximately 1100 Christians belonging to about 325 families returned to Hinduism on 19th January 2023. BJP leader Prabal Pratap Singh Judev facilitated their Ghar Wapsi (return to Hinduism) by ritually cleansing their feet with the holy water of the Ganga.

Those who underwent Ghar Wapsi expressed that they had gone away from their Dharma and converted to another religion, but after realising their mistake, they decided to come back to Hinduism. Pandit Himanshu Krishna Maharaj administered to these individuals an oath of loyalty to the Sanatan Dharma. Prabal Pratap Singh Judeo, a BJP leader from Chhattisgarh, continues to campaign for the return of converted individuals to their original faith.

4. There can be no religion better than Hinduism – Sultana Begum

On Friday, January 21, 2023, in a program of Bageshwar Dham Divya Darbar, a Muslim woman named Sultana Begum adopted Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Sultana, hailing from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, shared her story, saying, “My name is Sultana. My father’s name is Amir Khan and my mother is Sarwari Begum. I practised idol worship, which led to my family disowning me. They say that I am a disgrace to the Muslim community and that I will go to hell when I die.”

She further expressed, “I firmly believe that there can be no religion better than Hinduism. It’s a religion of civilization and values. In Hinduism, there are no marriages between siblings, and women’s lives are not destroyed. Practices like triple talaq do not exist. Here, marriage happens once with the sacred seven rounds around the holy fire, emphasising the significance of sindoor (vermilion), mangal sutra (sacred necklace), and the complete sixteen adornments for a married woman. I also worship Lord Krishna in the form of Laddu Gopal.”

5. Salim Khan became Sukhram Das in Morena of Madhya Pradesh

Salim Khan, a resident of the Ambah region in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, embraced Hinduism on 22nd January 2023, adopting the name Baba Sukhram Das. Salim was influenced by his growing faith in Lord Hanuman, having already been involved in devotional singing and chanting at the temple, eventually leading him to renounce his former religion.

He left his family and sought refuge in the Hanuman temple at Khadiyahar, considering the temple’s priest, Shri Shri 1108 Ram Khilavan Das Maharaj, as his guru. His guru initiated him and gave him the new name, Sukhram Das. Salim revealed that he has forsaken his wife, children, and grandchildren, including his entire family.

A Ghar Wapsi ceremony was held at the Hanuman temple on his ‘homecoming’, attended by many locals. On hearing about Salim’s transformation, his family also arrived at the temple, where his wife expressed that she had no objections to his change of faith.

6. Saba of Bareilly became Soni

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a young woman named Saba Bi, now known as Soni Deval, converted her religion to marry her Hindu boyfriend, Ankur Deval. The couple had been in a relationship for six years, but Saba’s family was opposed to their union. Saba and Ankur first met in Bisharatganj, Bareilly, where their fathers owned clothing shops. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, leading to their decision to marry. Facing opposition from her family, who restricted her movements and communication, Saba took the bold step of leaving home to unite with Ankur.

On 1st February 2023, Saba left her home, and the following day, the couple wed at the Agastya Muni Ashram according to Hindu traditions. The ceremony was even attended and blessed by Sadhvi Prachi. Saba formalised her conversion and marriage through an affidavit and informed the collector’s office about her decision. Saba expressed fears for her life from her own family. She mentioned her deep appreciation for Hinduism and her enjoyment of participating in its worship practices. She also appreciated that Hinduism does not practice the ‘triple talaq’ system. Saba declared her intention to remain a Hindu for the rest of her life.

7. ‘No point staying in a religion that persecutes all’ – Yusuf Khan

On 7th February 2023, a Muslim family in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, publicly announced their decision to convert to Hinduism. The head of the family, Yusuf Khan, stated that for the past 30 years, he has been facing hardships from within the Muslim community itself. He claimed that some individuals from his community were conspiring to destroy his ancestral home.

Yusuf also declared his intention to build a temple on his land, expressing that there was no benefit in remaining in a religion where he was facing persecution. He appealed to Hindus for support and mentioned that even if he was offered crores of rupees by members of the Muslim community, he would not sell his land.

8. Ghar Wapsi in Lohrdaga of Jharkhand

In Lohardaga, Jharkhand, a family of 13 members reverted from Christianity to their original faith, Sanatan Dharma, on 1st February 2023. They accused the Christian priests of misleading them and teaching superstitions. This family, which had converted to Christianity in 2012, now considers Sanatan Dharma superior. They performed the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ (homecoming) ritual with full traditional procedures.

Rajesh Khalkho and his family faced social isolation due to persistent illness, leading them to seek remedies through false faith healing and eventually converting to Christianity. However, they soon realised that they were misguided and their troubles remained unchanged. Subsequently, they decided to return to Sanatan Dharma.

Rajesh and his family have vowed not to fall prey to any misleading influences in the future and to regard their ancestral Dharma as the best. They admitted that they were trapped in superstitions, which led them to abandon their original faith, but now they are determined not to repeat this mistake.

9. Najish Khan of Chandigarh became Pooja

Nazish Khan, originally from Chandigarh and now known as Pooja after embracing Hinduism, tied the knot with Ajay Kumar on 13th February 2023, at the Arya Samaj Temple in Delhi. Nazish is 30 years old, while Ajay is 32. The couple, deeply in love for a long time, faced opposition from their families. Despite this, they left their homes and started living together in Delhi.

चंडीगढ़ की नाजिश खान ने बदायूं UP के अजय कुमार को दिल्ली के एक आर्य समाज मंदिर में वैदिक मंत्रों के बीच अपना जीवन साथी चुन कर अपनाया हिंदू धर्म.



नाजिश अब अजय की धर्मपत्नी के साथ पूजा नाम से जानी जाएंगी… pic.twitter.com/V0cEUSUtAi — राहुल पत्रकार (@rahulppress) February 13, 2023

They first met around four years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown. Nazish, in her conversation with OpIndia, mentioned that she has three sisters and one brother, and her father had passed away a long time ago.

Azad Vinod, who runs the Sudarshan Vahini organisation and assisted in the couple’s marriage, informed that Ajay and Nazish initially married on 12th February in a temple in Ghaziabad. They later formalised their marriage on 13th February at the Arya Samaj Temple in Delhi and gave it legal recognition.

10. Mega Ghar Wapsi in Chhatarpur Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, at Bageshwar Dham, under the presence of Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, 220 converted Christians reverted back to Hinduism on 19th February 2023. All 220 individuals were adorned with yellow bands, marking their return to Hinduism. The ‘Hindu Jagran Manch’ played a pivotal role in this program, having brought these people to the event. Residents from several villages of the Bundelkhand region including Taparian, Banapur, Chitora, and Bamhori, whom missionaries had misled, were part of those who returned to Hinduism. During this event, the Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri urged these individuals to visit temples daily.

Those who returned to Hinduism shared that they were lured by Christian missionaries with the promise of housing, leading them to abandon Hinduism. However, the promise was not kept, and they did not receive any houses. They stated that their return to Hinduism was a voluntary decision. The returnees included members from 62 families, who arrived at the venue in buses. They mentioned that under the influence of Christians, they had even started visiting churches.

11. Another Ghar Wapsi in Chhattisgarh by Prabal Pratap Singh Judev

Prabal Pratap Singh Judev facilitated the return to Hinduism of 250 individuals who had converted to Christianity, on 21st February 2023. These people, belonging to 36 different families, underwent this Ghar Wapsi (reversion ceremony) at Budhimai Dham in Imalipara (Bagbahar, Jashpur), Chhattisgarh. The event also featured the organization of a Yajna (sacred fire ritual), accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Prabal Pratap washed the feet of all those returning to Hinduism with the holy water of the Ganga. Representatives from the Dharm Jagran Samanvay Vibhag (Religious Awakening Coordination Department) and Arya Samaj were also present on this occasion. Later, all the individuals who returned to Hinduism participated in the Havan (sacred fire rituals), conducted with Vedic mantras. Together, they expressed their faith in Hindu deities and resolved to continue practising Hinduism in the future. This homecoming event was part of the Hindu Saint’s March which took place in 2023 in the Bastar division.

12. Tribals in Gujarat who were converted to Christianity came back to Hinduism

Agniveer organisation, dedicated to working for Scheduled Tribes, organised a mass wedding for 61 tribal couples in Nadgadhari village of Dharampur Taluka in Valsad district, Gujarat, on February 25-26, 2023. During this event, 20 Christian families also returned to Hinduism. The main organiser, Mahendra Singh Rajpurohit, informed that this area is influenced by Christian missionaries who often convert the tribal population.

The tribal community practices ‘Phulhaar’, where young boys and girls choose each other at an early age and start living together by exchanging garlands of flowers. They desire to marry but are often unable due to financial constraints, even after having children. Missionaries exploit this practice to convert them. Observing this, Agniveer has taken the responsibility of marrying off these tribal youths.

13. Grand Ghar Wapsi in Assam

On February 27, 2023, in Tiwasong village of Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam, 142 individuals returned to their original faith, embracing Sanatan Dharma after leaving Christianity. This event has been described as the largest Ghar Wapsi to Hinduism in Assam. Following traditional Hindu rituals, including Havan and other religious ceremonies, all these individuals formally adopted Hinduism.

Jursing Bordoloi, the General Secretary of Goba Devaraja Raj Parishad, stated that these 142 members of the tribal community willingly participated in this Ghar Wapsi. Initially, the local Tiwa tribal people had converted to Christianity due to various allurements and reasons. However, they later reached out to the Goba Devaraja Raj Parishad, after which this Ghar Wapsi event was organised.

Mega Ghar Wapsi in Assam. Image Source: India Today

Bordoloi also mentioned that all individuals who returned to Hinduism have pledged to maintain their faith and belief in Hinduism. The Tiwa tribe members, who underwent this Ghar Wapsi ritual, were originally Hindus, but their ancestors had converted to Christianity. Missionaries misled them because of poverty and lack of education. Bordoloi assured that his organisation would support these individuals who have returned to their ancestral faith.

14. Nargis of Agra became Nikki

On February 28, 2023, Nargis from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, embraced Hinduism and married Alok from Mainpuri. They had known each other for a year, having met through social media. After a period of friendship, they decided to get married. Nargis, now happy in her married life, shared that she had always been fond of Sanatan Dharma since her childhood. Sometimes, she would even visit temples, which would upset her father who would scold her. Following a Ghar Wapsi process, Nargis changed her name to Nikki.

Nargis and Nikki married in Mainpuri. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Nikki, as a newlywed, revealed that she never liked Islam. According to her, she became friends with Alok on Instagram, and after some days of conversation, they decided to unite in marriage. Nikki expressed her desire to live as a Hindu for the rest of her life. During the wedding ceremony in a temple in Mainpuri, Alok’s family and friends were present, while none of Nikki’s family participated in the wedding event.

15. Ghar Wapsi in Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh

On 28th March 2023, a family in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, who had embraced Christianity nine years ago, reverted to Hinduism. This Ghar Wapsi, involving eight family members, was seen as correcting a past deviation, and they expressed joy at returning to their original faith. The event was warmly received by the officials of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The ceremony of their return took place in a temple devoted to Lord Shiva.

झाबुआ। गांव धामंदा के एक परिवार के आठ लोगों ने मंगलवार को घर वापसी की। स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के प्रलोभन में ये लोग नौ वर्ष पहले ईसाई बन गए थे। संत कमल महाराज व धर्म प्रसार विभाग के राकेश डामोर आदि की प्रेरणा से वापस सनातन धर्म में लौट आए। मतांतरण जिले की यह गंभीर सामाजिक समस्या है।… — 🇮🇳 शेषधर शांडिल्य 🇮🇳 (@sdtiwari) March 28, 2023

Kailash and his family, who recently returned to Hinduism, shared that nine years ago, several family members were frequently ill. During that period, they encountered a person associated with Christian missionaries. This individual lured the then-Hindu family into converting to Christianity with the false promise of better medical treatment. Kailash admitted that they were enticed by this offer and converted. However, over time, they began to miss their original faith. Reflecting on their cultural roots, the family that returned to Hinduism believed that Sanatan Dharma is the true way of life.

16. Rahmat Ali of Kanpur became Ritik

On 10th April 2023, in a temple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Rahmat Ali embraced Hinduism amid Vedic chants. He will now be known as Ritik. Originally from Paseni village in Hardoi, Rahmat came to Kanpur for work. He shared that since childhood, he had been inclined towards Hinduism. He always enjoyed watching Ramleela, participating in Ganesh festivals, and taking part in the Kanwar Yatra.

While living in Kanpur, Rahmat often visited the Maa Durga temple in Bakarganj. During one such visit, he met Bajrang Dal activist Pankaj Yadav and expressed his desire to convert to Hinduism. Following this, his ‘Ghar Wapsi’ (homecoming to Hinduism) ceremony was conducted in a temple in the South City area of Kanpur. Rahmat also mentioned that most of his friends are Hindus. His family has no objections to his decision.

17. Sabina of Bareilly became Sonam to marry Sompal

On 17th April 2023, in the Agastya Muni Ashram of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl named Sabina embraced Hinduism. She married Sompal. Following her conversion, Sabina is now known as Sonam. The couple had known each other for a long time. Sabina is originally from Bisharatganj in Bareilly, while her husband, Sompal, hails from Kundariya Khurd. They had been in love for quite some time. When Sabina discussed this relationship with her family, it was met with significant opposition.

As her family was not agreeable, the couple decided to get married in a temple. Pandit KK Shankhdhar of the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly, after ensuring all legal procedures were followed, agreed to conduct their marriage. He took proof of age from both Sabina and Sompal, confirming they were adults. Finally, Sabina and Som Pal tied the knot.

18. Roshni of Badaun became Riddhi to marry Shivam

In the Agastya Muni Ashram, more than 64 Muslim girls have married Hindu boys. On 21st April 2023, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl, known as Roshni Begum, decided to convert to Hinduism and subsequently took on the name Riddhi Gupta. Her marriage with Shivam Gupta was solemnised at the Agastya Muni Ashram. Hailing from Kaboolpura in Badaun’s Kotwali Nagar, Roshni’s love story with Shivam, a resident of the Ujhani area in Badaun, had blossomed over time.

While Shivam’s family welcomed the union, Roshni faced strong opposition from her family. Despite facing numerous constraints imposed by her family, Roshni remained steadfast. The head priest of Agastya Muni Ashram, Pandit KK Shankhdhar, after verifying all relevant documents and confirming both parties’ adult status, proceeded with the marriage ceremony.

The wedding featured Roshni reciting Vedic chants and performing a ‘havan’ with Shivam. Following the marriage, she was officially known as Riddhi Gupta. In a significant move, Roshni released a video declaring her voluntary decision to marry and affirming her legal adulthood, also requesting her family not to interfere or cause any distress.

19. Prabal Pratap Judev continued the Ghar Wapsi mission in Durg of Chhattisgarh

On 21st April 2023, in Durg, Chhattisgarh, the first ‘Ghar Wapsi’ program of the Durg region was organised. In the ‘Rashtra Raksha Mahasammelan and Ghar Wapsi 2023’, approximately 100 families returned to their original faith. The chief guest of the program was Prabal Pratap Singh Judeo, a BJP leader from Chhattisgarh and the head of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Ghar Wapsi’. He welcomed back these 100 families into their faith by washing their feet.

'To forget one's ancestors is to be a brook without a source, a tree without roots.'



Honored to perform Gherwapsi of 100 converted Families in Durg (CG) to Sanatan Dharma🚩

Welcome home 🙏🏻@ARanganathan72 @kamakshidhanraj @vikramsampath @JaipurDialogues @MNageswarRaoIPS pic.twitter.com/Imo37qQGEm — Prabal Pratap Singh Judev (@prabaljudevBJP) April 24, 2023

The event was organised under the joint auspices of the Sarvahitkarini Manav Seva Sansthan and various Hindu organisations. During the event, several Hindu saints and members of Hindu organisations were present.

20. Mass Ghar Wapsi in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

On April 24, 2023, in Banke Bihari Nagar of Baheriya area, Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, an event led by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham witnessed the reversion of 95 individuals from over 50 families to Hinduism. These people, originating from various villages in the district, claimed they had initially converted to Christianity due to enticements, such as promises of money and better education for their children.

However, after listening to Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s Dharmik discourse, they felt spiritually awakened and decided to return to Hinduism. They were welcomed back into the Hindu faith with yellow bands and took an oath of adherence to Hinduism under the guidance of Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

21. Ghar Wapsi in Sitapur and Baharaich

In Uttar Pradesh, two Muslim young women married their Hindu partners, despite opposition from their families who were against their relationships and wanted to forcibly arrange their marriages (Nikah) within their community. Both marriages took place on 6th June 2023.

Rubina married Shesh Kumar (left) while Rubiya married Pradeep Yadav (right). Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The first case is from Sitapur, where Rubia married Pradeep Yadav and has now adopted the name Rajni. In the second instance, Rubina Khan from Bahraich married Shesh Kumar Awasthi in a temple ceremony and has since become Ruby Awasthi.

22. Rani Begum and her son Junaid embraced Hinduism

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Rani Begum, along with her son, converted to Hinduism. She claimed that her son Junaid’s eyesight was restored after consuming Prasad from a temple. Junaid had lost his eyesight in childhood. He was married in 2019 to a girl from the Bindki area of Kanpur. When the girl’s family learned about Junaid’s faith in Hinduism, they became very angry. After adopting Hinduism, Junaid began receiving death threats from his in-laws.

On June 9, 2023, he filed a complaint with the police. Junaid stated, “Wearing saffron clothes brings us peace. Hindus have always been good to us. We have lived among them for a long time. Lord Ganesha has been very auspicious for us and has been present in our home for the past five years. The only problem is with the in-laws, who are threatening to kill us.”

23. Ghar Wapsi of former Pakistani Social Media Influencer

On 15th June 2023, social media influencer Mohammad Shayan Ali announced his conversion to Hinduism. In a tweet, he spoke about his ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to the faith. Shayan Ali stated that he fell into depression after having to leave his country due to torture by Pakistani agencies. It was during this time that he felt embraced by Lord Krishna. He also mentioned his plans to come to India soon.

He posted on his X handle, “After observing my ancestors’ culture and lifestyle for the last 2 years, today I am officially announcing my “Ghar Wapsi.” Thanks to ISKCON for never giving up on me. After I had to leave Pakistan in 2019 because of the torture by Pakistani agencies, I went into depression and was about to give up, but then “Krishna” held my hand, and now it’s time to give it back and make my ancestors proud. I will very soon be visiting my homeland, India, where my grandparents and all my ancestors were born, and will merge myself into my own “Mitti” and “People” because at the end: “Ghar toh Ghar hota haa”.”

After observing my ancestors culture and lifestyle for the last 2 years, today I am officially announcing my "Ghar Wapsi.” 🚩♥️



Thanks to ISKCON for never giving up on me 🙏



After I had to leave Pakistan in 2019 because of the torture of Pakistani agencies, I went into… pic.twitter.com/e1QVftsHHO — Shayan Krishna (@ShayanKrsna) June 15, 2023

He added, “As a Sanatani, I want to make it very clear that I will not be a part of any hatred against any other religion. I respect your beliefs, and I want you to respect mine because my Gita teaches me to respect every person no matter what his or her religion is! On this special day, I also want to apologize to anyone whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally in my whole life because I don’t want to start this beautiful journey in my life by hurting people. Today, I feel very proud of myself for coming back to my roots, and I hope my ancestors would be feeling the same.”

24. Ayesha of Muzaffarnagar became Asha

A Muslim girl from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh embraced Hinduism in a ‘Ghar Wapsi’ ceremony. Ayesha married a Hindu man named Ravi on 16th June 2023, in Faridabad. Now known as Asha, she released a video expressing her happiness and stating that the decision was made of her own free will.

Ayesha, originally from the Titawi area in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, travelled to Delhi with Ravi. On June 16, 2023, they applied for marriage at the Arya Samaj Vedic Sanskar Trust in the Tis Hazari area, providing all necessary proof of their legal age. Ayesha mentioned that her relationship with Ravi was eight years old. Their marriage was finally solemnised at the Arya Samaj Temple according to Vedic rituals. Before the wedding, Ayesha converted to Hinduism and was given the new name, Asha.

25. Shehnaz of Bareilly became Aarohi

Shahnaz, from Dhahri village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was a devotee of Lord Krishna since her childhood and actively participated in Hindu religious activities. In 2018, she married but faced divorce two months later when her husband pronounced triple talaq upon discovering her Hindu worship practices. Post-divorce, Shahnaz faced hatred from both her in-laws and her own family due to her religious beliefs.

Shehnaz did Ghar Wapsi and became Aarohi to marry Pawan. Image Source: mahanvanitimes.com

Reconnecting with her childhood friend Pawan from the same village, who stood by her during these challenging times, their friendship turned into love. On June 19, 2023, Shahnaz returned to Hinduism at the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly, marrying Pawan and adopting the name Aarohi.

26. Shabana of Kaushambi became Rajni to marry Babloo

On 2nd July 2023, in the village of Alawpur within the Karari Kotwali police station area of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, Shabana converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu man, Babloo, in a temple. Upon embracing Hinduism, Shabana changed her name to Rajni and chose Babloo as her life partner. The two had been in a romantic relationship for the past four years. Their families became aware of this relationship six months before the marriage and initially put pressure on them, but Babloo and Shabana remained firm on their decision to marry each other.

Shabana did Ghar Wapsi and became Rajni and married Babloo. Image Source: UP Tak

Shabana is originally from Mahoba, while Babloo hails from Kaushambi. About four years ago, they met while working at a brick kiln in Prayagraj, where their friendship blossomed into love. Shabana adopted Hinduism and took the name Rajni before marrying Babloo in a temple ceremony. Shabana’s brother and sister-in-law also attended the wedding. After the ceremony, they returned to Mahoba.

27. Ghar Wapsi of Ashish who became Sheikh Mohammad for a Bangladeshi girl

On 5th July 2023, a case came to light in Jetpur of Rajkot district in Gujarat, where a Hindu youth named Ashish Goswami converted to Islam, influenced by a Bangladeshi Muslim girl he met on Instagram. He had adopted Islam to marry this girl. However, after persuasion and counselling from Hindu organisations and religious leaders, he returned to his original faith.

Ashish Goswami was in conversation with a Muslim girl from Bangladesh on Instagram. Influenced by her, he started watching videos of Zakir Naik, a fugitive Islamic fundamentalist. About six months prior, he converted to Islam to marry her and changed his name to Sheikh Mohammad Alsami. After his conversion, he left his home and started living in a mosque, becoming a devout Muslim who prayed five times a day.

इंस्टाग्राम पर बांग्लादेशी युवती से निकाह की लालच में और यूट्यूब पर ज़ाकिर नाइक के वीडियो देखकर गुजरात के जेतपुर का हिंदु युवक बन गया था मुस्लिम।



हिंदु संगठनों तक बात आई तो जेतपुर के नृसिंह मंदिर के महंत कन्हैयानंद जी साथीयो के साथ उसके घर पहुँचे। बुधवार देर रात तक उसे समजाने के… https://t.co/uNTtTGvlIg pic.twitter.com/rfN5n1Mj8k — Lincoln Sokhadia (@journolinc) July 6, 2023

Two Muslim youths took Aashish to a hospital for circumcision. On receiving information about this, members of Hindu organisations reached the hospital to try and persuade him. Initially, Ashish was not ready to listen to anyone. However, later, activists from the Hindu organisation successfully managed to bring him back to Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism).

28. Shaista became Seema to marry Ram Avtar

In the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman embraced Hinduism and married a Hindu man. Her name is Shaista Ali, and she is now known as Seema after her Ghar Wapsi. Seema chose Ram Avtar as her husband. Originally from Badaun, Ram Avtar currently resides in Noida. Shaista’s family had filed an FIR against Ram Avtar and Shaista.

Both were presented in court, where Shaista, providing proof of being an adult, expressed her desire to live with Ram Avtar. She also informed the court that she had married Ram Avtar and accepted Hinduism. Identifying herself as Seema, she presented evidence of her marriage to the court. Following the court’s order, the police safely sent Ram Avtar and his wife, Shaista (now Seema), to Noida.

29. Shaanam Khatoon of Shamli became Shalini to marry Roopak

In Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, in the Gurjarpur village under the Jhinjhana police station area, Shaanam Khatun from Gurjarpur and Roopak from the nearby village of Machrauli had been in a love affair for about one and a half years. They both wanted to get married. However, the girl’s family was not in agreement. On 24th July 2023, the couple got married in a temple.

Shaanam Khatoon did Ghar Wapsi and became Shalini and married Roopak. Image Source: Amar Ujala

The girl’s family had accused Roopak of kidnapping their daughter. The girl, denying the kidnapping claims, gave statements in favour of the young man. Following this, the police released them. Shaanam stated about her Ghar Wapsi that her ancestors were once Hindus. Therefore, she adopted Hinduism and married Roopak. She also mentioned facing issues with orthodox Muslims, which led her to choose Roopak as her life partner without any pressure. Now, she lives with Roopak.

30. Farzana becomes Saraswati

On 25th July 2023, a Muslim young woman named Farzana from the village of Gahluiya in the Shergarh area of Bareilly district married a Hindu young man, Virendra Kashyap, from the neighbouring village of Madhopur, following Vedic rituals in a temple. The couple had been in a romantic relationship for about three years. Farzana also initiated legal processes to adopt Hinduism and requested the administration for her and her husband’s safety.

The couple tried to convince their families. However, Farzana’s family refused to listen and instead imposed restrictions on their meeting. The couple went ahead and got married in a temple in Bareilly. In the affidavit for the marriage, Farzana declared herself as an adult, stating her age as 23 and attaching her Aadhaar card for proof. She described her marriage to 32-year-old Virendra as free from any pressure or temptation. Farzana has requested to be called Saraswati henceforth.

31. Ghar Wapsi of tribals in Jharkhand

On 28th July 2023, in the Kumhari Jhapatoli village of Basiya block in Gumla district, Jharkhand, 20 individuals from the tribal community who had previously converted to Christianity returned to their original faith of Hinduism. These people had converted to Christianity about two years ago after coming into contact with Christian missionaries. However, they reclaimed their original faith through proper rituals and worship.

गुमला में 20 ईसाई परिवार ने सरना धर्म में की वापसी, हिंदू जागरण मंच की पहल पर हुई घर वापसी। pic.twitter.com/zQDdAftyg8 — News18 Jharkhand (@News18Jharkhand) July 29, 2023

The Christian missionaries had initially enticed the simple and unsuspecting tribal people of the village into conversion by promising to cure illnesses. Two years ago, many families in the village had converted to Christianity. The reversion to their original faith – the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ – was facilitated with the help of the Hindu Janjagaran Manch of Jharkhand. The tribal families are reportedly very happy and enthusiastic after returning to their original faith.

32. Nafisa of Bulandshahar became Hindu to marry Kuldeep Thakur

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a young Muslim woman named Nafeesa converted to Hinduism to marry her partner, Kuldeep Thakur. Originally from the Kotwali Dehat region in Bulandshahr, Nafeesa left her home on August 8, 2023, to be with her beloved. A case was initially filed by Nafeesa’s brother against an unidentified person. However, in her statement to the police, the 22-year-old woman affirmed that Kuldeep Thakur is her husband and expressed her desire to stay with him.

She provided legal proof of their court marriage. Nafeesa also made it clear that she has severed ties with the Muslim religion. The investigation revealed that Nafeesa, who is 26 years old, and Kuldeep Thakur met through Facebook. Their acquaintance blossomed into love, leading them to the decision to marry.

33. Doctor Alima of Assam converted to Hinduism

In Assam, a woman doctor named Alima Akhtar, who is part of the staff at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, embraced Hinduism. Alima reported that she has received death threats from her own family. She attributed these threats to two ‘mistakes’ she made. The first was her decision to convert to Hinduism, and the second was her choice not to marry an older Maulana.

Dr Alima also mentioned that her family’s insistence on her marrying the Maulana was motivated by the promise of paradise. She claimed that she did not agree with this notion, which led her to distance herself from her family.

34. Ghar Wapsi in Uttarakhand

On 3rd September 2023, in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, two Muslim brothers named Armaan and Ismail underwent a Ghar Wapsi ritual. They embraced Hinduism at an Arya Samaj temple amidst Vedic chants. Armaan’s new name is Aryan, and Ismail has been renamed Ankush. Their mother, who is Hindu, stated that she never sent her sons to a mosque. Armaan, aged 20, and Ismail, aged 24, are residents of Sadar Bazaar, near the military area of Lansdowne.

Ghar Wapsi of two brothers in Pauri Uttarakhand. Image Source: Dainik Jagran

Declaring themselves as adults, the brothers applied for their return to the Hindu faith at the Arya Samaj temple on Najibabad Road in Kotdwar. The Arya Samaj temple verified their documents and conducted a purification ritual for them. Following the proper procedures, they also performed a ‘havan’ with Vedic mantras. After the ceremonies, both brothers expressed their happiness in embracing Sanatan Dharma. Their sisters are also married to Hindus.

35. 70 Muslims in Muzaffarnagar came back to Hinduism

On 23rd September 2023, in the Baghra block of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, 70 individuals from 10 families of the Jogi community collectively renounced Islam and returned to Hinduism at the Yoga Sadhana Yashveer Ashram. This group included children, women, young adults, and the elderly. About 10 years ago, they were all converted to Islam, influenced by a cleric and a Muslim leader. The decision for conversion back then was instigated by a maulvi (Islamic cleric) and a local Muslim leader.

Those who returned to Hinduism accused the maulvi of using intimidation, threats, and enticements for conversion. The purification ceremony for all the individuals took place at the Yoga Sadhana Yashveer Ashram. During the event, they performed a ‘havan’ amidst Vedic chants and expressed their immense happiness with the decision.

36. Ghar Wapsi in Ghaziabad

On 29th September 2023, in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, four people, including a child, abandoned Islam and embraced Hinduism at the Bhojpuria Temple. The conversion back to Hinduism was facilitated by an organisation named ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ through a Vedic ritual involving a ‘yajna-havan’ (fire ritual) at the local temple. Those who returned to Hinduism expressed their happiness at rejoining the Sanatan Dharma.

They stated that their ancestors had converted to Islam under some compulsion, but now, realising the mistake, they have decided to revert to Hinduism. They also vowed not to repeat such a mistake in the future and to continue following the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

37. Another Ghar Wapsi in the Agastya Muni Ashram of Bareilly

On October 1, 2023, in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Uzma embraced Hinduism and underwent a homecoming ritual. She was renamed Urmila. Urmila married a man named Bhagirath following Vedic traditions at the Agatsya Muni Ashram. Both Uzma and Bhagirath are originally from Pilibhit district. Bhagirath hails from Hulkari Dakiya in the Neoria police station area, while Uzma is from the Husainpur area of the same district. They were mutually attracted from their first meeting, and soon their relationship deepened into love, leading them to plan for marriage.

Uzma did Ghar Wapsi and became Urmila to marry Bhagirath. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

When Uzma informed her father Iqbal about her relationship with Bhagirath, she faced threats to her life. Subsequently, the couple arrived at the Bareilly Agatsya Muni Ashram with all the necessary documents. Here, Pandit KK Shankhdhar verified their documents. After confirming the legality of the papers and Uzma’s adulthood, her re-conversion to Hinduism was facilitated. She was then renamed Urmila, and the couple was married amid Vedic chants at the Ashram. Urmila expressed her deep faith in Hinduism, mentioning that she is a devotee of Lord Shiva.

38. Shabana became Shivani to marry Arvind

On 3rd October 2023, Shabana, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, converted to Hinduism and married her lover Arvind. After leaving Islam, she changed her name to Shivani. Shivani and Arvind got married in a Hindu ceremony at the Agastya Muni Ashram in Madhinath, Bareilly. The wedding was conducted by Pandit KK Shankhdhar following a purification ritual. After marrying Arvind, Shivani spoke openly about Islam. She criticised the religion for its treatment of women, claiming that women are seen as mere child-bearing machines in Islam. She mentioned her mother died giving birth, and she is the only sister among eight brothers.

Shabana did Ghar Wapsi and became Shivani to marry Arvind. Image Source: ABP News

The 21-year-old spoke against practices like triple talaq, polygamy, the burqa, the hijab, and halala, considering these practices negative aspects of Islam. She pointed out that while Muslim women are required to wear hijabs and burqas, Hinduism imposes no such restrictions. Shivani believes that Hinduism offers more respect and honour to women. She shared her devotion to Hinduism, particularly to Lord Shiva, and practised chanting the ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra. Shivani is originally from Bhagwantapur in Faridpur. Arvind is from the neighbouring village of Kairua, about one kilometre away.

39. Khushboo Bano undergoes Ghar Wapsi to marry Vikas

On 11th October 2023, in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman, Khushboo Bano, reverted to Hinduism. Now known simply as Khushboo, she married a man named Vishal. Their wedding was held at the Agatsya Muni Ashram and was conducted amidst Vedic chants. Khushboo mentioned that her ancestors had converted to Islam under the duress of Islamic invaders.

Khushboo Bano did Ghar Wapsi and became Hindu to marry Arvind. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Khushboo and Vishal first connected on social media around four years ago. After a brief period of communication, they fell in love. When Khushboo’s family objected to the relationship and imposed restrictions on her, Vishal reached out to an organisation named Hindu Sher Sena. This organisation facilitated the couple’s introduction to the Agatsya Muni Ashram. Finally, the couple’s wedding was solemnised by Vedic rituals and chants.

40. Fiza became Chahat to marry Ankit

On 28th October 2023, Fiza Jahan, an 18-year-old Muslim girl from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh embraced Hinduism, adopting the name Chahat Valmiki, and married Ankit, her neighbour and longtime love interest, with whom she had been in a relationship since four years. Their marriage was solemnised at an Arya Samaj temple in the Jewar region of Noida. This event followed Fiza’s decision to undergo a Ghar Wapsi ritual as per Vedic traditions, signifying her commitment to Sanatan Dharma.

Fiza did Ghar Wapsi and married Ankit. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The ceremony was conducted with full adherence to Hindu rituals, including the performance of a havan. The couple’s journey to marriage faced challenges, as Fiza’s relationship with Ankit led to restrictions being placed on her by her family. However, they reached the temple in Noida, where their legal age was confirmed by the priest, facilitating their rightful and traditional wedding ceremony.

41. Gulafsha of Delhi became Sneha Rajput

A Muslim girl from Delhi, Gulafsha, converted to Hinduism and is now known as Sneha Rajput. She married a young man named Aakash Rajput from Delhi in July 2023. Their wedding took place in Kota, Rajasthan. The couple had been in love for three years. Sneha, formerly Gulafsha, expressed her happiness in embracing Hinduism.

Additionally, she revealed that her father, Suleman, had inappropriate intentions towards her. Gulafsha further disclosed that her father was involved in an affair with another woman. In times of disputes at her home, it was Aakash who was often called to mediate and resolve the issues.

42. Ghar Wapsi of 310 converted Christians in Jaunpur

On 5th November 2023, in the village of Sarsara in the Barsathi area of Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, 36 families who had converted from Hinduism to Christianity a decade ago returned to Hinduism. A Ghar Wapsi ceremony was conducted for all according to Vedic rituals. The total number of individuals who reverted was 310, including members from 5 families who were previously following Muslim traditions. Most of these families belonged to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. The event was organised by the ‘Sant Ravidas Dharm Raksha Samiti.’

The group returning to Sanatan Dharma included women, children, and elderly people. They acknowledged that they had left Hinduism due to being misled. During the program, those who returned to Hinduism removed crosses from their necks and discarded Bibles from their homes. Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad presented them with holy Gangajal and Hanuman Chalisa, explaining the virtues of Sanatan Dharma. The organisers and the participants collectively engaged in a havan ritual.

43. Muskan Siddiqui of Shahjahanpur married Shishupal Maurya

On November 10, 2023, a 23-year-old woman named Muskan Siddiqui from Katra in Shahjahanpur embraced Hinduism in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Muskan, who married a Hindu man, Shishupal Maurya, is now known as Muskan Maurya. Shishupal Maurya resides in Maholi Chadiya village, under the jurisdiction of Maholi police station in Sitapur. In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, while working at a factory, the two of them grew close to each other. She explained that her decision to return to Hinduism was influenced by witnessing the brutality inflicted on Israeli women by Hamas terrorists.

Muskan did Ghar Wapsi and became Hindu to marry Shishupal Maurya. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The wedding process was overseen by Vikas Hindu, the president of the ‘National Hindu Sher Sena’. The marriage ceremony, conducted at the Kali Temple in the Ramkot police station area, was organised by the Arya Samaj. Muskan stated that the cruelty of Hamas towards Israeli women and the obscenity she saw in Islam were key reasons for her conversion to Hinduism.

44. Ghar Wapsi of Asif and Sumaiya in Ghaziabad

On November 26, 2023, in the Bhopura area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, two members of a Muslim family underwent a Ghar Wapsi ceremony at a temple. A young man named Asif, through this ceremony, has now become Akash Chauhan, while his wife Sumaiya Khatun is now known as Priya. This couple chanted “Jai Shri Ram” amidst the sounds of holy Shankh and Vedic hymns at the temple, and pledged to live their life according to Sanatan Dharma. Asif and Sumaiya performed the havan rituals as well. This Ghar Wapsi program was conducted by an organisation named Hindu Raksha Dal.

Asif, originally from Loni, runs a taxi business. He had been requesting Pinky Chaudhary, the president of Hindu Raksha Dal, to help him convert to Hinduism for quite some time. Asif was married to Sumaiya Khatun five years ago, and they have a son. Sumaiya had been influenced by Hinduism from the beginning. Asif, now Akash Chauhan, said, “I found Sanatan Dharma to be the best and most pure. Islam is not a religion. Their practices of incest marriages are pointless.” Sumaiya, now Priya Chauhan, also expressed her happiness, saying, “Hinduism is the best. There is nothing in Islam. They just give divorce in three words of triple talaq.”

45. Afreen became Nisha to marry Prince Gupta

On 27th November 2023, in the Seuta area of Tambaur in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl underwent a Ghar Wapsi ceremony at the Devi Sonasar Temple. The girl, named Afreen, is now known as Nisha. Nisha married a boy named Prince Gupta in a Hindu ceremony amidst Vedic chants. Apart from Prince’s family, members of Hindu organisations also attended the wedding.

Prince Gupta works for a private company in Haridwar. He met Afreen, who is from the Katra area of Shahjahanpur district. They fell in love and decided to get married. When Afreen’s father learned about her relationship with Prince, he imposed various restrictions on her. Ultimately, with the help of Hindu organisations, both of them got married.

46. Sufiya becomes Anjali to marry Vijay

On 5th December 2023, in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl named Sufiya embraced Hinduism through a homecoming ceremony. She was renamed ‘Anjali’. Adopting Hinduism, she chose Vijay as her life partner and they married according to Vedic customs at Tikra Temple.

'हलाला' और 'तीन तलाक' से मुक्ति के लिए 'मुस्लिम' युवतियों को भाया ' सनातन धर्म'



हिंदू युवकों को जीवनसाथी बनाकर घर वापसी कर रहीं मुस्लिम युवतियां , बदले में मिल रहा सात जन्म तक साथ निभाने का वचन



यूपी के सीतापुर के बिसवां में 'सूफिया' ने अंजली बनकर लिए हिंदू युवक के साथ सात… pic.twitter.com/zqgerkZd2y — Shivam Dixit (@ShivamdixitInd) December 7, 2023

Vijay and Sufiya had known each other for a long time and were in a romantic relationship. The wedding took place in the presence of members of VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) and Bajrang Dal. Sufiya expressed that she feels free in Sanatan Dharma and highlighted that Sanatan Dharma does not impose any restrictions.

47. Nikhat became Neha to marry Himanshu

On December 8, 2023, in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Nikhat underwent a Ghar Wapsi ritual. She embraced Hinduism and is now known as Neha. Along with this, Nikhat married a Hindu man named Himanshu. Nikhat was already married to Jamal Mustafa and a mother of one child. Before marrying Himanshu, she divorced her husband. Himanshu hails from the Chhibramau area of Kannauj district. He frequently visited Saiyadbara, located near his village where Nikhat lived with her husband Jamal Mustafa and son Rihan.

Nikhat did Ghar Wapsi and became Neha to marry Himanshu. Image Source: Sudarshan News

About two years ago, Himanshu and Nikhat started talking and soon fell in love. They decided to marry and live together. Despite divorcing her husband Jamal Mustafa, Nikhat’s family was not ready for her marriage to Himanshu. Eventually, Nikhat and her son Rihan reached the Maa Durga Temple in Vidhuna Bazaar, Kannauj. Here, after a Ghar Wapsi ceremony, Nikhat adopted Hinduism and married Himanshu.

48. Shabiya became Sita to marry Sanjay

On 27th December 2023, in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl named Shabiya married her Hindu boyfriend, Sanjay, despite opposition from her family. After her Ghar Wapsi, Shabiya was renamed Sita. The wedding, attended by members of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu nationalist organisations, took place at Tambeshwar Shiv Temple. 20-year-old Shabiya is from Naratoli village in the Bahua block of Fatehpur, while 22-year-old Sanjay hails from the neighbouring village of Sonbarsa.

Shabiya did Ghar Wapsi and became Sita to marry Sanjay. Image Source: ETV Bharat

The couple had been in a relationship for three years, facing resistance from Shabiya’s family. Initially, they planned a court marriage, but disruptions by Shabiya’s relatives led to the ceremony being conducted at the temple with the involvement of Bajrang Dal associates. Bajrang Dal activists also extended legal and financial help to them.

49. Prabal Pratap Singh Judev administers Ghar Wapsi of 101 converted families

On 24th December 2023, in Korba, Chhattisgarh, the ‘Dharma Sena’ successfully facilitated the return of 101 families to Hinduism through proper rituals. Prabal Pratap Singh Judev honoured those who reverted, washing their feet with holy Gangajal, greeting them with folded hands, and congratulating them on their Ghar Wapsi.

धर्मान्तरण रूपी वायरस की दवा है "घरवापसी"। यह लाईलाज बीमारी नहीं हैं हिंदू समाज के जगते ही यह छू मंतर हो जायेगी। :=प्रबल प्रताप सिंह जूदेव



धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः

101 धर्मांतरित परिवारों की पाँव पखार कर "घर वापसी" करने का मुझे सौभाग्य मिला।

छत्तीसगढ़ के कटघोरा मे धर्म सेना, विश्व… pic.twitter.com/dFatIL5wnt — Prabal Pratap Singh Judev (@prabaljudevBJP) December 25, 2023

In Katghora, Chhattisgarh, a grand ceremony was held by Dharma Sena, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Arya Samaj, and various social organisations. This event was marked by the respect shown to community leaders in the presence of Sanatan devotees. Prabal Pratap Singh Judev has so far administered the Ghar Wapsi of hundreds of people in Chhattisgarh.

50. Prabal Pratap Singh Judev brings 8 more families to Sanatan Dharma

On 29th December 2023, Prabal Pratap Singh Judev facilitated Ghar Wapsi of 8 families at Pathalgaon in Chhattisgarh. The program was held at the holy land of Kilkileshwar Dham. This was the second Ghar Wapsi program he administered in a week

"धर्मांतरण राष्ट्रांतरण का मूल है"

– प्रबल प्रताप सिंह जूदेव



परमपूज्य 1008 किकिलेश्वर बाबा की असीम अनुकम्पा से राष्ट्रविरोधी ताकतों को मुँहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए किलकिलेश्वर धाम, पत्थलगांव (छत्तीसगढ़) की पावन धरा में 8 परिवार के सदस्यों की "घर वापसी" हुई।

मैं संकल्पित हूं… pic.twitter.com/ZSJG5Bmvbu — Prabal Pratap Singh Judev (@prabaljudevBJP) December 29, 2023

Prabal Pratap Singh Judev shared from his X handle, “Religious conversion is the root of changing the national character. With the immense compassion of His Holiness 1008 Kilkileshwar Baba, members of 8 families returned to Hinduism in a ceremony held at the holy land of Kilkileshwar Dham, Pathalgaon (Chhattisgarh) to give a befitting reply to the anti-national-forces. I am determined to continue Ghar Wapsi to protect Sanatan throughout my life. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dharma Jagran, Arya Samaj, and Kilkileshwar Dham Trust.