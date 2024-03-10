On 5th March, 24-year-old Adil from Bijnor was taken into custody by the police in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Badal Saxena in the Uttar Pradesh district of Noida. The accused fled to Mumbai to escape from the authorities. Another young man named Salman has already been apprehended in the case. He was having an affair with a Hindu girl in the office. The murder transpired after the victim told others about their relationship which infuriated Salman.

This case pertains to Ecotech-3 Police Station in Noida. The lifeless body of an unidentified youth was found near the Amrapali Bridge and the Noida Police were notified of the discovery on 30th December of last year. Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Badal Saxena who originally came from the Aligarh district’s Mayapuri neighbourhood. He was employed by a private corporation in Noida. A complaint was made at the police station on 30th December by his older brother, Vishnu Saxena.

According to the submission, his brother went missing on 21st December when he went to work but didn’t return. On 28th December, he informed the authorities that his brother was missing following a week-long search. Vishnu suspected that Salman, his brother’s colleague had killed him with the help of a girl after the corpse was recovered next to a drain on 30th December. The lawsuit also claimed that Badal and Adil, another young employee at the company got into a fight a few days earlier.

Afterwards, the police initiated an investigation and filed a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. Salman’s female coworker was also mentioned in the First Information Report. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Salman and Adil absconded as soon as the complaint was registered. On 18th January, the police caught Salman in the course of their inquiry. Adil escaped to Mumbai just as the authorities tightened their hold on the probe but the cops kept an eye out for him.

The police eventually located Adil’s precise location in Mumbai in March. Based on the details, they conducted a raid on Maria Manzil in Mussoorie Nagar of East Mumbai on 5th March. He was tracked down right away, captured and brought to Noida. According to the police, Salman was having an affair with a female who worked in the same business. Badal Saxena became aware of this relationship after which Salman believed that Badal was defaming him in the company.

थाना इकोटेक-3 सेंट्रल नोएडा :-हत्या के मुकदमे में वांछित अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/WgZRWxvapy — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 5, 2024

Salman therefore devised a plan to end Badal Saxena’s life and involved Adil in the plan. Finally, on 21st December Badal Saxena was murdered by the two who then disposed of his body in a drain close to Amrapali Mall.