In the Kushinagar area of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man named Tabrez reportedly posed as ‘Aryan Prasad’ and trapped a Dalit girl in a love affair. He also attempted to marry her and sexually exploited her under a false identity, as per reports.

The incident came to light on 25th February after which the family members of the girl informed the police. The police have arrested the accused and investigations in the case are underway. According to the reports, the accused person from Khushinagar introduced himself to the girl as a Hindu named Aryan Prasad, the son of Jaihind Prasad. He then expressed his interest in developing a relationship and made her believe that he was a policeman.

The accused dated the girl for around a year after and eventually proposed marriage. The family members of the victim met the accused and agreed to the wedding after the latter ensured them their daughter’s well being. He also made them believe that he had a lot of money and that their daughter would be very well taken care of. The family members of the girl are also said to have agreed to the wedding given the accused’s ‘Hindu identity’. The accused identified as Tabrez had introduced himself as Aryan Prasad, son of Jaihind Prasad.

The accused Tabrez Alam had claimed before the girl and her family that he works with the police department in Gorakhpur and is financially well off.

The wedding was scheduled for the 25th February. All the relatives of the groom and the bride were invited to the wedding. However, on the day of the wedding, nobody from the groom’s side showed up. On asking, the accused said that his mother has become suddenly ill and the other relatives could not make it to the event either.

Unbelievable fraud



See this wedding card. Groom’s name is mentioned as ‘Aryan Prasad, son of Jaihind Prasad’. On the wedding day, none from his family or relatives turned up



Groom said his mother had had a heart attack but girl’s family should go ahead with the wedding rituals… pic.twitter.com/6NsGs3trLa — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) March 14, 2024

The accused convinced the family members of the victim to the wedding and assured them about the situation. He had reportedly arrived in a decorated car by himself. The wedding rituals then began. During the wedding, the accused gifted jewelry and clothes to the woman claiming that they were made up of gold. The girl’s relatives started suspecting that something was off, after realisng that the ‘gold’ jewelry was fake.

As confrontation ensued between the groom and the girl’s family members, the grooms wig fell off, exposing the fact that even his appearance was fake.

The family members then interrogated him thoroughly and saw his Aadhaar Card to learn that he was a Muslim and that his name was Tabrez. The police were then informed and an FIR in the case was registered. The police who immediately arrived at the spot arrested the accused and confirmed that the accused had weaved a well-planned trap to marry the Hindu girl.

Further investigations into the case are underway.