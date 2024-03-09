A YouTuber named Faisal Abdul Mutallib Khan has come under intense scrutiny after reports emerged of his alleged involvement in luring several Indians into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Khan, known for his YouTube channel Baba Vlogs and his manpower consultancy firm, is accused of promising lucrative jobs in non-combat roles within the Russian army to unsuspecting individuals. The victims were reportedly led to believe they would be working in support roles but were later coerced into participating in the conflict.

According to media reports, Faisal Abdul Mutallib Khan, operating his YouTube channel under the alias Baba Vlogs, enticed numerous Indians with promises of high-paying positions within the Russian army. These individuals were assured of employment in non-combat roles and were even promised government cards facilitating permanent residency and other benefits in Russia. However, many of them found themselves thrust into the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with tragic consequences.

Who is this Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan?

Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan, a resident of Mumbai’s Dadar in his mid-30s, established himself as a fishmonger before venturing into the manpower consultancy business in 2016. YouTube channel Baba Vlogs run by this class 6 drop-out gained popularity, amassing over three lakh followers, as Khan promoted job opportunities abroad, particularly in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

However, Khan faced controversy in 2018 after allegations surfaced regarding forced conversions to Islam among individuals he sent to Dubai. Despite these accusations, Khan continued his consultancy operations and expanded his services to include job placements in various countries, including Russia.

Media reports suggest that Khan, through his YouTube channel and consultancy firm, misled individuals into believing they would secure lucrative employment opportunities in Russia. Khan allegedly assured recruits of non-combat roles within the Russian army, promising salaries ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh after undergoing three months of training.

However, upon reaching Russia, many individuals were allegedly coerced into frontline combat, resulting in casualties. In response to these allegations, Khan claimed that the individuals he sent to Russia were aware of the risks involved and asserted that events beyond his control unfolded once they arrived in the country.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan said, “I have sent a total of 35 people to Russia. I am also a victim here. I was told by the other agents and the handlers in Russia that these men would not be deployed on the front lines. What happened after these men reached Russia was beyond my control. When I got to know that some of the men had been sent to the front lines, I desperately tried to get them back.”

He added, “The contract explicitly explained the risks involved with the job. While they were not to be deployed on the frontlines, being associated with military work in a war zone does have risks involved. My intent has not been to dupe anyone and send them in harm’s way. If I was duping people, would I have left any trace? All my videos explaining the work that people would have to do in Russia are still online and I have not pulled them down as I am not guilty.”

CBI busted the human trafficking racket

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) dismantled a human trafficking ring accused of deceiving Indians with false promises of job opportunities in Russia, only to allegedly coerce them into participating in the conflict with Ukraine. This development followed the tragic deaths of two Indians, hailing from Telangana and Gujarat, who lost their lives while engaged in warfare in Russia against Ukraine. Additionally, a plea circulated by a collective of Indians on social media, urging governmental intervention to ensure their safe return from Russia, garnered widespread attention on social media.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a far-reaching conspiracy involving an overseas foundation based in Delhi collaborating with visa agents spanning from Ambala in the north to Madurai in the south. The agency has filed a case under sections related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, and human trafficking.

On 8th March, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts…We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home…”

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on… pic.twitter.com/4o9Puxxm9Y — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

In a coordinated operation, the CBI conducted raids at 13 locations across Ambala, Mumbai, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Madurai, and Chennai. Investigations revealed that the network extracted exorbitant sums from victims under the guise of facilitating employment opportunities within the Russian army, including roles as security guards or domestic help in Russia. Many were also promised admission to Russian universities and the prospect of a better life. The CBI suspects that at least 35 more Indians may be ensnared in similar circumstances in Russia. Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd is among the companies mentioned in the CBI FIR.

CBI FIR mentions Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan

The CBI FIR said, “Credible information has been received from reliable sources that a company, namely M/s24x7RAS Overseas Foundation, registered at 501, Ambadeep building KG Marg New Delhi and its Director Suyash Mukut, in conspiracy with Tanu Kant Sharma r/o Ashram, Delhi,; Srividhya, r/o Chennai; Rakesh Pandey r/o Mumbai; Director of M/s O.S.D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd; O.S.D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd; Manjeet Singh r/o Barnala, Sangrur, Punjab; Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd; Christina r/o Russia; Faisal Abdul Mutallib Khan @ Baba based in Dubai; Mohd. Sufiyan Dawood Ahmad Darugar r/o Palghar, Mumbai; Baba vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd; Pooja w/o Md Sufiyan; Ramesh Kumar Palanisamy r/o Tamilnadu; Md Moinuddin Chhipa r/o Rajasthan, presently based in Russia; Santhosh based in Russia Tomy r/o Kerala; Robo r/o Kerala; and Job r/o Kerala and unknown others are engaged in trafficking of gullible Indian Nationals to Russia and duping them for better employment and high paying jobs.”

It adds, “It has also been informed that these agents/human traffickers are duping Indian students/citizens for admission in dubious private universities in Russia instead of Govt/public known universities by offering them free discounted visa extensions, fee structure, etc. and thereafter they are left at the mercy of visa agents and college authorities.”