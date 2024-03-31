Sunday, March 31, 2024
Viral Video: Woman thrown off the building from by in-laws for not spicing chicken...
Viral Video: Woman thrown off the building from by in-laws for not spicing chicken properly in Pakistan’s Lahore, husband arrested

Paurush Gupta
In a shocking incident in Pakistan’s Lahore, a woman was thrown off the upper floor of a house by her husband and in-laws allegedly for not spicing the chicken properly. The incident was caught on camera and a disturbing video of the same has recently gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place on 9th March in Lahore, Pakistan.

In the viral video, a woman is initially seen standing in front of her house. Moments later, she hastily shuts the doors as screams are heard, and the victim woman falls from the upper floor of an adjacent building. The woman landed on her feet, severely injuring her legs. In the viral video, several passers-by can be seen rushing to help her as she sustains severe leg injuries. The victim survived the fall but is said to be in critical condition.

As per Pakistani media, the incident occurred near Shalimar Road in Lahore’s Nonarian Chowk on 9th March. The victim was later identified as Maryam and was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Based on the victim’s statement, the Police officials had filed a case against her husband Shahzad, mother-in-law Shazia, and her brother-in-law Romaan.

The Police also arrested her husband who is said to be the main accused involved in this incident. Meanwhile, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the husband’s name, with some reports referring to him as Zubair. However, the ambiguity remains as to whether ‘Zubair’ is an alias or part of Shahzad’s full name.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case confirmed the incident, stating that (prima facie) the victim “attempted suicide” as a result of domestic violence/disputes. The FIR did not specify the exact cause that led to the horrifying event and omitted any mention of a dispute arising from her alleged failure to properly season the chicken.

However, the official added that further investigations were underway to explore various aspects of the incident.

A day after the incident, Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also shared the images of the accused husband who was arrested by the Police in this case. In her post, she also confirmed that the woman was thrown off the building for not serving “quality food”. 

