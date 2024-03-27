On Wednesday (27th March), PM Narendra Modi called up Amrita Roy, BJP’s candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. She will contest against TMC’s Mahua Moitra, the accused in the cash-for-query scam case. ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy hails from the Nadia Royal family based in Krishna Nagar. She is the wife of Soumish Chandra Roy, the 39th scion of the Nadia Royal family of Maharaja Rudra Chandra Roy and Krishnachandra Roy.

During the interaction, PM Modi lauded the current Rajmata of the Krishna Nagar Raj Bari (Bengali term for Royal Palace) adding that she is taking the legacy of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy forward.

In a phone call with 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy (BJP candidate from Krishanagar, West Bengal), PM Modi said that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor in West Bengal goes back to them through whatever assets and money ED has attached from the… pic.twitter.com/F0oBQMlKWJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Expressing dissatisfaction over the smear campaign, Amrita Roy highlighted TMC’s latest attack against Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy.

She told PM Modi, “They (TMC) are now opposing the family of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy accusing him of collaborating with the British. They consider us as traitors. They are ignoring how much the Maharaja did and donated large patches of land.”

She stressed that the Maharaja stood up against the oppression of Mughal tyrants to safeguard Sanatan Dharma at times of adversity.

She noted, “If Maharaja Krishnachandra had not taken steps, our Sanatan Dharma would have been obliterated. The then Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah was an oppressor and corrupt. Maharaja of Krishnanagar had united with other Royal families of that time to save their people and Dharma. If they had not worked hard, we wouldn’t have been Hindu today.”

She emphasised, “Aaj hum Hindu nhi reh pate, hamara basha dusra hota, hamara beshpusha ekdum alag hota, hum dusro ke adeen rehte.” (Translation – Today, we wouldn’t have been Hindu, our language, customs/dressing would have been different and we would have been enslaved by others.)

Regarding TMC’s attack against Maharaja Roy, PM Modi noted that in his childhood days, students were taught about the welfare initiatives of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy and his development model for Bengal.”

Slamming vote bank politics, PM Modi added, “See they are the people who indulge in politics of vote bank and they will make absurd and baseless accusations and dig incidences from 2-3 centuries back and try to run smear campaign. They do such things to hide their own misdeeds they are indulging to date.”

“When it comes to Bhagwan Ram, they ask for evidence and say, why are you raking such an old issue but they try to dig into history to malign Krishnachandra Roy, this is their hypocrisy”, the Prime Minister pointed out.

For those unversed, Raja Krishnachandra belonged to the Nadia Raj family and Shakta Hindu tradition. The Royal family had been renowned for opposing and fighting against the oppressions of the Mughal rule. He had transformed the Nadia royal family’s Durga Puja into a ‘public’ celebration since its inception in 1683, and because of this, the family enjoys a special prestige in Bengal even today.

Further, in the eight-and-a-half-minute interaction, PM Modi lauded Rajmata Amrita Roy for working for the welfare of Bengalis. Further, he advised his party colleague not to be deterred from such attacks as she has the challenge of saving the legacy of Bengal behind her.

Following PM Modi’s advice, Amrita Roy stated, “We are taking this as a positive fight for the welfare of the people, for the upliftment of the oppressed communities.”

Opposition’s priority is power, not country’s interest; We are working to legally return Rs 3000 crores to poor: PM Modi

Further in their interaction, PM Modi pointed out that the current political fight is between two groups. PM said that, on the one hand, the BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country and, on the other hand, all the corrupt have come together to save each other.

Taking a jibe at arch-nemesis turned allies, Congress-AAP and ilks, PM Modi said, “Even those who had labelled accusations on each other have come out in each other’s defence.”

PM Modi asserted that the opposition’s priority is power not the interest of the country.

After the BJP’s candidate from Krishna Nagar highlighted the issues faced by locals, including not receiving DA and benefits of central government initiatives, Prime Minister Modi assured that the Union government is exploring legal options to return money looted from poor Bengalis.

PM Modi stated that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor in West Bengal is returned to them. He added that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over Rs 3000 crore worth of properties and assets belonging to the corrupt. The PM expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for ‘Parivartan’ (change) in the state.

Regarding PM Modi’s query on local sentiments, Rajmata Amrita Roy said, “When I ask about Mahua Moitra, people of Bengal say she is only headed towards jail.”