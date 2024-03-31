Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest on Saturday, 30th March, after he passed away due to cardiac arrest. However, after his demise, concerted efforts are being made to cast aspersions over his death, which was due to a health condition. However, conspiracy theorists have been running rumour mills alleging wrongdoing with wild claims of “slow poisoning through food”. In parallel, efforts are also being made to portray the convicted gangster as a ‘Robinhood’ figure who ‘wrongfully’ became a villain in the eyes of the law for fighting for the rights of the oppressed and decimating “feudal Lords”.

This is nothing but an institutional murder.

The robinhood of the poor will always be remembered for his selflessness, courage, and tireless efforts to stand up for the oppressed and disadvantaged.#MukhtarAnsari #MukhtarAnsariDeath pic.twitter.com/NqfCUKcnGw — Faheem (@stoppression) March 28, 2024

कुछ दिन पहले मुख़्तार अंसारी ने शिकायत की थी कि उनको जेल के खाने में ज़हर दिया गया है. आज उनकी मौत हो गई.



इस वक़्त झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल दोनों जेल में हैं और केंद्र सरकार से उनके संबंधों की मधुरता तो जगज़ाहिर है.



ऐसे… — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) March 28, 2024

मुख्तार अंसारी, देवता स्वरूप आदमी थे।



वे ब्रिगेडियर उस्मान के नवासे थे, जिनको पाकिस्तान ने सेनाध्यक्ष बनाने का वादा किया था, पर गए नही।



मुख्तार रॉबिनहुड थे, किसकी शादी में मदद की, किसकी पढ़ाई में, और भी जमाने भर के पुण्याई के काम किये। ऐसी पोस्ट दिख रही है।



दूसरी ओर से बताया… pic.twitter.com/dvly3TMETV — Manish Singh (@RebornManish) March 29, 2024

In a bid to whitewash his crimes and to eulogise the convicted gangster, YouTuber Pragya Mishra shared an analysis with the caption, “Mukhtar Ansari won even after dying, it was not a funeral… there was a sea of people…analysis by Pragya”.

In the 16-minute video, the YouTuber argued that Mukhtar Ansari’s funeral attracted the largest crowd for any gangster, which according to her shows that he was a “hero”. She says that the crowd hadn’t gathered because the gangster terrorised them but because they ‘loved him’.

Eulogising the convicted gangster, Pragya Mishra claimed that Mukhtar Ansari fought against ‘Feudalism’ and gave strength to backward classes and Dalits in Purvanchal. She continued by saying, “Because of him, the oppressed classes were able to sit on equal footing with feudal lords. He (Mukhtar) wiped out the fear and intimidation of the feudals.”

According to the YouTuber, Mukhtar ended the so-called oppression of ‘feudals’ by decimating them. “In that attempt, he ended up becoming gangster in the eyes of the law”, she added.

For the so-called fight against feudals, she said, “Mukhtar became a culprit in the eyes of law but messiah in the eyes of the public.”

Pragya Mishra pontificated that despite being a notorious gangster, he was a hero of ideals and a mafia of living conscience as he had no rape cases filed against him.

She said, “Itna bada badmash, itna bada gangster, itni badi takat, per koi rape ka case nhi na chedchad ka case… isliye malum chal rha hai ki wo kanoon ki nazar me gunda ho jo bhi ho logo ki nazar me hero tha, usulo ka hero tha, Zinda zameer wala mafia tha.” (Translation – Despite so much notoriety and being a gangster, having so much power, he had no rape or molestation cases filed against him… therefore, it seems whatever he may be in the eyes of the law, a convicted gangster or whatever, but in the eyes of the people, he was a hero, a hero of principles, a mafia with a living conscience.)

"मुख्तार अंसारी उसूलों का हीरो था, जिंदा ज़मीर वाला माफिया था"



GOLD level Journalism by @PragyaLive . I am just Speechless! pic.twitter.com/TfLRHMFavK — BALA (@erbmjha) March 31, 2024

Pragya Mishra added that because of this, there was no place even outside Qabiristan.

She admitted that Mukhtar Ansari had more than 60 cases against him, and was convicted in 8 case,s while 21 were still ongoing and the cases included heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, Gunda act, arms act, and kidnapping. Notably, Mukhtar Ansari was also accused of inciting communal violence in Mau in 2005 and had also terrorised the common public by brandishing AK-47 in an open jeep.

Later in the video, the YouTuber targeted the Judicial system and ranted that the biggest example of “Andha Kanoon” was that Mukhtar Ansari’s son was not granted bail to attend the funeral of his father but it granted bail to rapist Ram Rahim.

Pragya Mishra added, “This is the lifelong earning of Mukhtar Ansari that there were both Hindus and Muslims at the Qabristan.”

She, however, claimed that she was not trying to sign a eulogy for Mukhtar Ansari, saying, “Let me clear one thing, I am not here to sing Mukhtar Chalisa, Mukhtar gatha.”

However, she then went on to justify Mukhtar’s criminal record, saying that in the Amrit Kal, it becomes imperative to ask why Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster. She asked were all those against whom he was fighting and those for whom he was “procuring” weapons innocent?

Pragya Mishra then goes on to list the numerous cases filed against the family members of Mukhtar Ansari. She said that they gave a run for their money to Mukhtar Ansari in terms of criminal cases against them, as his wife is accused in 11 cases, 2 brothers have been named in 10 cases, and 2 sons are accused in 14 cases.

Portraying his family members in a positive light, she said that Mukhtar’s family members could have left the country but they didn’t, while citing the examples of economic offenders.

In an attempt to vilify and run a smear campaign against UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s stern policy against organised crime and criminals, she argued that the administration’s action of decimating the crime syndicate is nothing but murder.

Mishra admitted, “Mafia should be decimated as democracy can’t function on the barrel of a gun.” However, while raising concerns about ‘fake encounters’ and custodial deaths, she defended the Mafia by arguing why murder committed by the mafia should not be branded as decimating the so-called oppressor.

She concluded by portraying UP CM as the murderer of his rivals, she said, “Kya ab UP me har raja apne dushmano ko aise hi mitti me milayega.”