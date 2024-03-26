Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeCrimeHapur: 42-years-old Md Zunaid rapes a minor Dalit, his aides Arif and Jamiruddin say...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hapur: 42-years-old Md Zunaid rapes a minor Dalit, his aides Arif and Jamiruddin say ‘Dalit girls are meant for fun only’ after the crime, trio booked by Police

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police have registered an FIR against Junaid, Jamiruddin, and Arif. Apart from sections 376, 452, 342, and 506 of IPC, they are all booked under SC/ST and POCSO Act.

OpIndia Staff
'Dalit girls are meant to be raped' 42-years-old Md Zunaid opines after raping a minor in Hapur, Police arrests him along with aides Arif, Jamruddin
The 3 accused - Image obtained by OpIndia
6

A case of the rape of a minor from the Dalit community has come to light in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused persons, in this case, have been identified as Junaid, Arif, and Jamiruddin. Junaid is said to have held a minor hostage and raped her for hours. The other two accused persons tried to threaten the family of the girl and offered them Rs 2-4 lac to cover up the incident. The police have started the investigation by registering an FIR against all three accused persons.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Hafizpur police station area of ​​Hapur. On 22nd March (Friday), the father of the 14-year-old Dalit girl lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, he said that on 21st March 2024, at around 3:30 pm, his daughter had gone to hang the dry clothes. Meanwhile, Junaid, son of Imam Khan from the same village, reached there. He covered the girl’s mouth, grabbed her, and took her with him to the basement of Jamiruddin’s dairy. He then kept the victim hostage and raped her.

During this time, some children playing nearby heard the screams of the victim. Junaid ran away from the spot after the children reached to see what was happening. The victim reached home and told her family about the incident. Later, her father decided to report the matter to the police and left for the police station the next day. On the way, he met Jamiruddin and Arif from the village. They stopped the victim’s father and put pressure on him to cover up the matter, calling it a minor incident.

The accused offered Rs 2-4 lakh to the victim’s father to keep his mouth shut. When the complainant refused to compromise, Jamiruddin and Arif abused him by using caste-related slurs. Not only this, both of them also threatened to eliminate the entire family of the victim. The accused Arif and Jamiruddin said, “Anyway Dalit girls are meant for this only.”

The victim’s father, extremely scared, reached the police station, and demanded strict action against the accused. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police have registered an FIR against Junaid, Jamiruddin, and Arif. Apart from sections 376, 452, 342, and 506 of IPC, they are all booked under SC/ST and POCSO Act.

OpIndia has the complaint copy. OpIndia spoke to the father of the victim girl. He said that the Muslim population in the village where he lives is about 92%. He also said that his family members are now facing problems after the crime against them. The victim’s uncle said that the main accused Junaid is about 42 years old, and that he earns money through illegitimate means.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Is Congress relying on fake RSS for the upcoming LS polls? Janardan Moon’s ‘RSS Online’ backs INDI Alliance, calls the original RSS ‘fake’

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Grandson of former Congress CM Beant Singh, and former Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP

OpIndia Staff -

‘Shakti Swaroopa’: PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim and BJP candidate Rekha Patra, lauds her for becoming the voice of Shahjahan’s victims

OpIndia Staff -

People will slap Congress through voting: Former CM Bommai slams Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi for ‘youth chanting Modi Modi should be slapped’ remark

OpIndia Staff -

Making reels on moving scooter while applying Gulaal proves expensive, Noida Police files FIR after imposing Rs 33,000 traffic fine

OpIndia Staff -

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Mrs. Sodhi’ Jennifer Bansiwal wins sexual harassment case against producer Asit Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest, ED remand tomorrow

ANI -

Pakistan faces China’s fury over killing of 5 of its citizens in suicide bombing; asks Pakistan to conduct immediate probe and punish the perpetrators

OpIndia Staff -

Thane: Minor assaulted for greeting youth with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, forced to chant ‘Allah Hu Akbar’; incident caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -

Is AAP fabricating official letters from Kejriwal in custody to play victim? ED takes cognisance of ‘orders’ as Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi continue their drama

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com