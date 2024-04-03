Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNews Reports3 Sri Lankan convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case leave India, were staying in...
News Reports
Updated:

3 Sri Lankan convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case leave India, were staying in special camp after release from jail

The Supreme Court had ordered to release them on 11th November 2022, accepting their petitions

OpIndia Staff
Three Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts deported to Sri Lanka
Image- ANI
7

Muguran, Robert, and Jayakumar, three convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, were deported to Sri Lanka on Wednesday (3rd April) from Chennai airport. All three Sri Lankans were residing in the Trichy refugee camp. Previously, the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission awarded temporary travel credentials to the three convicts in the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

According to reports, they were deported to Sri Lanka following deportation orders issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The Supreme Court had ordered to release them on 11th November 2022, accepting their petitions. Three more Indians, Perarivalan, Nalini, and Ravichandran, were also released following previous Supreme Court orders. They were originally awarded life sentences but the Supreme Court accepted their pleas for premature release from jail, saying that their behaviours were satisfactory in jail.

Accordingly, all surviving convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from various jails on 12 November 2022. However, the four freed Sri Lankan convicts were sent to a special camp on the Tiruchi Prison grounds, because they didn’t have valid documents to stay in India.

Following Santhan’s death on 28th February, Murugan petitioned the Court for travel permits from the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai. According to court rules, the trio was brought to the Deputy Commission on 13th March. Sri Lanka recently granted them temporary travel credentials, facilitating their journey to the island nation.

Notably, Murugan is the husband of Nalini, the Indian national who is also a convict in the case. Nalini accompanied Murugan to the airport to see him off.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber of the banned LTTE in 1991 at nearby Sriperumbudur. Originally the convicts were awarded death sentences, but the same were commuted to life sentences, a move supported by Sonia Gandhi.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Boxer Vijender Singh leaves Congress to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says ‘wants to be part of development’

OpIndia Staff -
Vijender Singh had earlier made a one-line note on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking a flurry of speculation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "Wherever the public wants, I am ready," he could be quoted as saying on 30th March. 
News Reports

Another ‘Zakhm’ to I.N.D.I. Alliance, Mehbooba Mufti breaks away, blames Omar Abdullah for insulting PDP

ANI -
"In Mumbai, I said, Farooq Abdullah is our best representative and he will take the call. Omar Abdullah should have discussed the same with me for greater interest, we were not going to fight over parliamentary elections," Mufti told reporters in Srinagar.

Truck drivers say no payment after they were hired for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra,’ transporters issuing threats for demanding pending dues worth lakhs

Ghana: 63-year-old Christian priest’s marriage to a 12-year-old girl sparks outrage, community leaders defend it saying it is ‘tradition and custom’

95000 km National Highways, 25871 km Railway Lines, 74 Airports: Read how Modi govt sped up infrastructure development from the ground to the sky

“TM Krishna invented, magnified fault lines”: Trichur Brothers reiterate decision to withdraw from Madras Music Academy. Read their full statement

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com