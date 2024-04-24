Wednesday, April 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAhmedabad: Gujarat Transport bus crushes bike rider to death and flees; driver Arham arrested,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Transport bus crushes bike rider to death and flees; driver Arham arrested, fined and removed from service

As the video of the incident went viral over the internet, the netizens slammed the bus driver for having committed the accident and fleeing from the spot instead of stopping

OpIndia Staff
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Transport bus brutally crushes bike rider to death, accused driver Arham arrested, fined, removed from service
Image generated using AI
10

A video of a horrific accident involving a bus and a two-wheeler at Bhulabhai Park Crossroad in the city of Ahmedabad has gone viral. The accident happened on April 19th and resulted in the death of a person identified as Naveen Patel who was riding a two-wheeler. Following the incident, the driver of the ACM 26 bus on Route 13/1 of the Amdavad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) was removed from service and later arrested.

The bus driver who committed the accident is currently in police custody and has been charged under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, and 427, as well as sections 177, 134B, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The bus has been confiscated and sent to the police station for further action. The diver of the bus has been identified as Arham and he also has been charged Rs 2 lakh as fine. 

The video of the accident has gone viral over the internet. In the video, it can be seen that the bus driver, Arham, drove the bus speedily in spite of seeing the vehicles approaching from the adjacent crossroad. The bus brutally crushed the bike rider and fled from the spot.

After a few minutes, other commuters gathered at the spot to realize that the bike rider, Patel had died on the spot. As the video of the incident went viral over the internet, the netizens slammed the bus driver for having committed the accident and fleeing from the spot instead of stopping. However, some of them also pointed out that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

The accused bus driver Arham has been removed from the Amdavad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and has also been arrested in the case. A legal case has been filed under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, and 427, as well as sections 177, 134B, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Jairam Ramesh says Sam Pitroda is ‘very respected’, but his statement should not be taken seriously, Sam Pitroda distances himself from his own statement

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi is never in India during crucial times’: Kerala CM Vijayan launches latest attack, left-backed MLA says Rahul Gandhi’s DNA should be tested

OpIndia Staff -

As ABC’s Avani Dias lies about visa extension, 30 foreign correspondents join the activism bandwagon, write ‘open letter’ to support the Khalistani sympathiser

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Sam Pitroda suggests govt should take away half your wealth when you die, leaving less than 50% for your children or dependants

OpIndia Staff -

Understanding gaming’s influence on mental health and wellness

OpIndia Staff -

Did anti-India ABC ‘journalist’ Avani Dias lie about Modi govt not extending her visa? Reports indicate how she left India with a valid visa...

OpIndia Staff -

‘State cabinet intentionally protected fraudulent appointments’: Calcutta HC slams TMC government, declares 2016 SSC recruitments null and void

OpIndia Staff -

Surat: Congress candidate whose nomination was rejected due to discrepancies ‘goes missing’, may soon join the BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Rashid Alvi backs former PM Manmohan Singh over his statement advocating the ‘first right’ on resources for Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Bridge under construction for 8 years collapses due to bad weather, no casualties reported

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com