A video of a horrific accident involving a bus and a two-wheeler at Bhulabhai Park Crossroad in the city of Ahmedabad has gone viral. The accident happened on April 19th and resulted in the death of a person identified as Naveen Patel who was riding a two-wheeler. Following the incident, the driver of the ACM 26 bus on Route 13/1 of the Amdavad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) was removed from service and later arrested.



The bus driver who committed the accident is currently in police custody and has been charged under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, and 427, as well as sections 177, 134B, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The bus has been confiscated and sent to the police station for further action. The diver of the bus has been identified as Arham and he also has been charged Rs 2 lakh as fine.

The video of the accident has gone viral over the internet. In the video, it can be seen that the bus driver, Arham, drove the bus speedily in spite of seeing the vehicles approaching from the adjacent crossroad. The bus brutally crushed the bike rider and fled from the spot.

After this tragic accident at Bhulabhai Park Crossroad, video of which has since gone viral, the driver of Route no. 13/1 bus of the Amdavad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) has been removed from service and is currently in police custody. The bus operator (Arham) has been… pic.twitter.com/LIfHtp8IQu — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 23, 2024

After a few minutes, other commuters gathered at the spot to realize that the bike rider, Patel had died on the spot. As the video of the incident went viral over the internet, the netizens slammed the bus driver for having committed the accident and fleeing from the spot instead of stopping. However, some of them also pointed out that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

The accused bus driver Arham has been removed from the Amdavad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and has also been arrested in the case. A legal case has been filed under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, and 427, as well as sections 177, 134B, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.