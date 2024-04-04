On 27th March, Anas Khan – son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan – along with his accomplices, including his maternal uncle, assaulted and abused a doctor Suheb Arif over a minor road issue. Dr Suheb Arif is a Senior Resident Doctor of JNMC at the Aligarh Muslim University. He suffered multiple injuries in this attack and was taken to hospital. The Resident Doctors’ Association in the JNMC wrote to the station house officer of the Civil Lines Police Station Aligarh asking him to take action against accused Anas Khan in this case.

In the complaint, Mohammad Asim Siddiqui of the Resident Doctors’ Association wrote, “One of our residents, Dr Suheb Arif, Department of Medicine, JNMCH, AMU was returning from his hospital duties. On the way to his home, near Nizami Puliya, Sir Syed Nagar, Civil Lines at 3:00 PM on 27/3/2024, he encountered an endeavour car (Reg no. HR12 D 0002) which was obstructing the road. He requested the driver to make way for his car. Against this, 4 personnel came out of the above-mentioned car, they started abusing and physically assaulting the victim and threatened to shoot him.”

Aligarh: Dr. Suheb Arif beaten by Anas, son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.



Dr. Suheb's uncle and female relatives sitting in the car were verbally abused by Anas.



Dr. Suheb suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.



This is a week old news but you might have not heard… pic.twitter.com/GQh8LXScOj — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 4, 2024

He added, “Dr Suheb Arif suffered multiple serious injuries over his body for which he was taken to JNMCH for appropriate treatment (Injury report is attached). The main assailant among the group was Mr Anas S/o Mr Amanatullah Khan (MLA from Okhla constituency, Delhi) and his maternal uncle. Even the females in the car verbally abused the victim.”

He further said, “We are deeply saddened by this mischievous act of Mr Anas and his companion. We strongly support our fellow doctors and request you to take necessary legal action against the culprits so that this kind of act doesn’t repeat in future.”

A video of this incident from the CCTV of a nearby house also went viral on social media. In this video, the encounter of two cars on a narrow road and subsequent scuffles between the doctor and the accused are seen. All India Medical Students Association also posted from its X handle. It said, “Dadgiri by Son of MLA – Dr Suheb, Senior Resident Doctor of JNMC Aligarh brutally beaten by Anas Khan S/O Amanatullah Khan AAP MLA from Okhla. Dr is very frightened as he is regularly threatened by MLA’s companion. We want strict and fair action.”

Dadgiri by Son of MLA –

Dr Suheb, Senior Resident Doctor of JNMC Aligarh brutally beaten by Anas khan S/O @KhanAmanatullah (MLA @AamAadmiParty Okhla)

Dr is very frightened as he is regularly threatened by MLA companion.

We want strict and fair action @aligarhpolice @Dm_Aligarh pic.twitter.com/fdoa6dudBO — ALL INDIA MEDICAL STUDENTS' ASSOCIATION (@official_aimsa) April 3, 2024

The incident took place on 27th March. However, it was not reported by news media thus far.