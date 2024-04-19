BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from central Chennai, Vinoj Selvam has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of creating mock EVMs near polling stations across the city.

Is this allowed @ECISVEEP ! We have been making frantic calls to officials to act. In the next 60 minutes I will sit dharna on mount road if the authorities don’t act. @chennaipolice_ pic.twitter.com/avbZpp6f3U — Vinoj P Selvam (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@VinojBJP) April 19, 2024

Selvam shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, wherein some people have set up a makeshift desk on the streetside and are sitting with a mock EVM to allegedly show voters which symbol to vote for.

This is happening throughout central Chennai. Please act ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ Blatant violation of rules by DMK. Location : Naduvankarai, Anna Nagar AC. pic.twitter.com/zT3znocvkK — Vinoj P Selvam (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@VinojBJP) April 19, 2024

“Is this allowed @ECISVEP! We have been making frantic calls to officials to act. In the next 60 minutes I will sit dharna on mount road if the authorities don’t act. @chennaipolice_,” the BJP candidate wrote on X.

In another post an hour later, he shared an image showing a DMK booth. He claimed that this is happening across central Chennai and demanded action from the Election Commission of India. “This is happening throughout central Chennai. Please act ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ Blatant violation of rules by DMK. Location: Naduvankarai, Anna Nagar AC.”

Some videos were also shared on X by journalist Bhavya Dilipkumar claiming that three voters were sent back because their vote was already cast by someone else.

“Row erupts at Chennai Central election booth (Poll Booth no. AV 109) on voting day as around three citizens were sent back because their vote was already cast by someone else,” she wrote on X sharing a video of an altercation between voters and officials.

🗳️Row erupts at Chennai Central election booth (Poll Booth no. AV 109) on voting day as around three citizens were sent back because their vote was already cast by someone else. @chennaicorp @ECISVEEP @chennaipolice_ #TNElection #chennai #pollday #election2024 pic.twitter.com/XqWi3ORaew — Bhavya Dilipkumar (@BhavyaDKumar) April 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer in Tamil Nadu, said on Friday that the Chennai Central constituency witnessed minimum voter turnout as the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were delayed at some places due to technical faults.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and his wife Lakshmi cast their votes at a polling booth in Chennai during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Governor RN Ravi also urged people to turn up enthusiastically and do their democratic duty.

Bharatiya Janata Party South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundrajan also cast her vote in Saligramam in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting is underway in all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu today.