Friday, April 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBJP alleges mock EVMs being set up by DMK near polling booths across Central...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP alleges mock EVMs being set up by DMK near polling booths across Central Chennai, accuses Stalin’s party of violating rules

A journalist also shared a video on X of a row that erupted after three voters were sent back because their vote was already cast by someone else

OpIndia Staff
(L) screenshot of a mock EVM in central Chennai; (R) DMK booth in central Chennai (image source: Vinoj Selvam)
2

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from central Chennai, Vinoj Selvam has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of creating mock EVMs near polling stations across the city.

Selvam shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, wherein some people have set up a makeshift desk on the streetside and are sitting with a mock EVM to allegedly show voters which symbol to vote for.

“Is this allowed @ECISVEP! We have been making frantic calls to officials to act. In the next 60 minutes I will sit dharna on mount road if the authorities don’t act. @chennaipolice_,” the BJP candidate wrote on X.

In another post an hour later, he shared an image showing a DMK booth. He claimed that this is happening across central Chennai and demanded action from the Election Commission of India. “This is happening throughout central Chennai. Please act ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ Blatant violation of rules by DMK. Location: Naduvankarai, Anna Nagar AC.”

Some videos were also shared on X by journalist Bhavya Dilipkumar claiming that three voters were sent back because their vote was already cast by someone else.

“Row erupts at Chennai Central election booth (Poll Booth no. AV 109) on voting day as around three citizens were sent back because their vote was already cast by someone else,” she wrote on X sharing a video of an altercation between voters and officials.

Meanwhile, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer in Tamil Nadu, said on Friday that the Chennai Central constituency witnessed minimum voter turnout as the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were delayed at some places due to technical faults.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and his wife Lakshmi cast their votes at a polling booth in Chennai during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Governor RN Ravi also urged people to turn up enthusiastically and do their democratic duty.

Bharatiya Janata Party South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundrajan also cast her vote in Saligramam in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting is underway in all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu today.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Zubair and Congress ecosystem promotes documentary by Pakistani ‘journalist’: Anti-India propaganda, peddling pro-Islamist narrative and more

OpIndia Staff -

I.N.D.I. Alliance boasted about fighting Modi, but in reality its members are contesting against each other across India

Siddhi Somani -

Tamil Nadu police clears Sadguru’s Isha Foundation in missing persons case, tells Madras HC that most volunteers have returned

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Muslim building contractor forcibly marries a woman after converting her, 3 booked

OpIndia Staff -

Father confirms Neha was killed by Fayaz merely because she said she can’t get into a relationship with a guy from a different community

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Hindu woman Swastika was de-platformed by Uber for 5 months because of her name, but fought against it and won

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who won election on the same EVMs 6 months ago, insinuates EVMs are conspiring to stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming...

OpIndia Staff -

Kasaragod controversy: The News Minute and others lie about EVMs favouring BJP, Prashant Bhushan repeats it in SC, Election Commission debunks claims

OpIndia Staff -

Stone-pelting, intimidation, death threats: Reports say TMC goons attacking BJP workers, even voters not spared during voting in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

OpIndia Staff -

Amul refutes ‘slaughterhouse’ allegations by Maneka Gandhi, says 36 lakh farmers who own Amul, treat their cows like a family member

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com