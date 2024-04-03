Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBoxer Vijender Singh leaves Congress to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Boxer Vijender Singh leaves Congress to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says ‘wants to be part of development’

Singh was present at the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

OpIndia Staff
18

Boxer Vijender Singh on Wednesday (3rd April) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Singh had joined the Congress party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and had contested the polls. He joined the BJP today in the presence of several senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

“I have joined the party to be a part of development. Earlier I was in Congress. But now I want development to happen in the nation and that is possible only under the rule of the BJP. I’ll say what is wrong is wrong. Congress has been lacking efforts and now that I am in BJP, I don’t want to comment on anything about Congress,” Singh said after joining the party.

Earlier on 30th March, Singh had made a one-line note on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking a flurry of speculation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “Wherever the public wants, I am ready,” he tweeted on 30th March. 

His name has been circulating for the past few days as the Congress party’s nominee from Mathura, where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again. Singh is from the Jat community, which has political power in a large number of seats in Haryana, his home state, as well as western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Vijender Singh joined the Congress in the year 2019 and contested unsuccessfully in the South Delhi constituency, where BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri defeated AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Congress’ Vijender Singh to secure his seat.

Notably, Singh was present at the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India. The Olympic medal-winning boxer also participated in Rahul Gandhi’s recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Vijender Singh published another mysterious post in December 2023 that was seen as his departure to politics, writing ‘Rajneeti ko ram-ram bhai’.

In 2008, Singh became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. He earned bronze medals in both the 2009 World Championship and the 2010 Commonwealth Games. He received the Padma Shri Award in 2010 for his contributions to Indian sports. In 2012, his name surfaced in a drug scandal, however, he was later acquitted.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com